3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 14, 2022

Three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on January 14, 2022, and with the onset of Mercury retrograde starting January 14, 2022, it should come as no surprise that certain signs of the Zodiac will be having a tumultuous day.

Let's keep in mind that Mercury isn't working alone: we simultaneously have Moon trine Saturn, Moon square Neptune and have a seat with the Moon opposition Mars transit. It's like a game where the odds are stacked against us.

As if it isn't enough to deal with Mercury retrogrades technical foul-ups and communication errors, we have Moon opposition Mars to make sure we feel hostile and anger during it all. Neptune energy influences our ability to relax, and let's just say that on this day, January 14, there will be very little relaxation.

What we need to watch out for are the mistakes we make today, which, if left untended to, can turn into major problems later on this week. We are being called to action; stay aware, don't stress out, and keep on target. Life goes on.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 14, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 20)

Your issues today are going to revolve around snappy attitudes and intolerant behavior. You simply are not in the mood to be spoken to, harassed by co-workers, confronted by mates, or even touched by friends.

You are not interested in any kind of social play and you may end up telling someone off which will snowball into a major drama that you'll end up regretting.

In other words, this day isn't one of your finest moments, Aries. You want to be the person who is 'always there' for those who need you, but today is the day where you pull out of any kind of commitment, simply because you can't stand being around people.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You already have too much on your plate, and the last thing you need is any kind of upset right now. You anticipate trouble; you know how it gets for you during Mercury retrograde, but you had no idea what kind of mental walloping you'll be enduring thanks to its buddy, Moon opposition Mars.

You didn't want to have to fight today, and yet, you'll be thrust into the heart of an argument that you can't get out of. Even if you walk out of the room, you'll still be involved. It's more than your patience that will be tried today; it's your very foundation, and you'll be shook so hard by everyone around you as they try and try again to create havoc. They will succeed.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

What's going to come up for you on this day, Pisces is a sense of disillusionment. It seems you've been telling yourself something for a while, possibly trying to convince yourself of something that simply cannot be - and during this head-smacking day, you'll have to face the truth about something you really didn't want to look at.

There's a deep feeling of imbalance going on in your life, and Mercury retrograde certainly doesn't help ease your mind. You are, however, a very strong person, and you'll do what's needed to self-protect, but know this: that self-protection may manifest as you shout at others, thus bringing the problems even further into the light. Get ready, 'cause here it comes.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda