3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fears About Love Come True During Venus Trine Uranus Starting January 13, 2022

Here's a tricky one during Venus trine Uranus, which occurs on January 13, 2022, you will discover exactly what you suspected about love: it's totally scary!

You've been there and done that, and you've seen what loves does to everyone around you, and quite simply, loves seems to drive everyone crazy.

You have battled that fear for years, thinking love will eat you alive if you let it. But how could you possibly experience the joys of love if you don't believe there's more to it than just being hurt, betrayed, or lost in it?

It comes down to this: If you want the good, you have to endure the bad. Venus trine Uranus lets you know that love is all about balancing the two.

Love, between two people, is compromise, and for certain zodiac signs, that's a death sentence right there. But isn't compromise just a part of life, and haven't you had to compromise before, in order to get where you are now?

Compromise is a good thing because we are not robots who move through the world without needs. We are human beings and we need to face our fears about love and just get on with it. Take a chance, folks, that's what we're here for.

Zodiac Signs Whose Fears About Love Come True During Venus Trine Uranus Starting January 13, 2022

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If there's one thing you didn't want to face, it's the mental weirdness of being in a committed relationship, and not getting exactly what you want out of it. You love and adore your partner.

There's so much promise and joy to look forward to, but you can't help but think that maybe you're not cut out for the committed monogamy thing, and once you get that in your head, it starts to blow up, day by day.

Your fear of commitment is about to get the full star treatment, during Venus trine Uranus, as this transit really plays with your head. Can you do this?

Can you stay monogamous and still be in love with your person? Yes, you can, Taurus. See if you can channel some of that free-spirited energy into fantasy. Don't blow a good thing!

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What is your biggest fear in love, Libra? There's a good chance it's being in a relationship. Yep, that simple. You don't know if you've got the right stuff for the mundane existence that you believe relationships are made of. You automatically assume that whatever relationship you're in, eventually you'll be bored with it, and that prevents you from forming bonds with people. You fear boredom and redundancy.

You fear becoming irrelevant, just another indistinct person out there who becomes lost in their relationship, never to be seen as an individual again. During Venus trine Uranus, this feeling will be amplified, and the sound of your own fear will resonate in your mind. You fear becoming 'like everyone else.' Stuck in love, going nowhere fast.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have always had certain fears, and one of them is that you don't wish to be considered anyone's 'mate.' You don't like having to be someone's other half, and you detest phrases like, 'couple' or 'better half' or worse, 'significant other.' Ugh, just the idea of being significant enough to be someone's 'other' is too weird for you.

In fact, it scares you away. What's happened is that the image of love is what you fear, not the love itself. It's as if 'love' has a PR agent that spun a tale so repugnant to you that you'd just rather sit this one out.

Venus trine Uranus is not going to soothe any of these feelings, and if you happen to be in a relationship, you'll want everyone you know that, while in a committed relationship, you'd like to be considered 'single' just for the sake of your mental state.

