3 Zodiac Signs Who Find A Lost Love During Mars Sextile Saturn Starting January 8 - 10, 2022

Mars sextile Saturn is a very stimulating transit, one that will have us seeking truth and justice.

There comes a point in everyone's life where we really don't want to be bothered by the drama of false relationships and meaningless acquaintances.

What this particular transit inspires is the desire for meaning, and for goodness. How this plays out can look like the rediscovery of a person in our life who fit that bill, but fell off on the sidelines, forgotten.

We now want good people in our lives; people who won't lie to us, People who won't go out of their way to hurt us.

And with this transit, Mars Sextile Saturn, we will remember that there is someone out there. They've just gone their own way and we've lost touch over the years.

Mars Sextile Saturn brings them back. Like a lost love. It's a very romantic thought — the idea of someone of the past resurfacing, like Venus rising from the coastal tides, to re-enter our world.

And yet, this is the kind of thing that can happen during this transit.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Find A Lost Love During Mars Sextile Saturn Starting January 8, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

In the past, you've been quick to remove people from your life, and you've regretted some of these choices, but your pride got in the way and kept the gate down.

Your most regrettable choice of them all, however, still exists as a person who continues to love you.

How could this person remain so true to you, after you've shunned them, so unnecessarily, for years?

This gets you thinking: "Who on earth is strong enough to handle me? Is it this person, this lost love of mine?"

Social media brings this lost love back into the light, where you'll be able to decide for yourself whether or not you are still so filled with pride that you can't let them back in, or, if you're big enough to at least try.

This could be a good thing, Aries. Don't deprive yourself of this chance.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Over the years you've become quite bitter about love and romance. Sure, you'll let people into your inner circle, but you never really got over that one person from your past — that lost love that you compare everyone else to.

Over time, you've made this person into some kind of idol that no one can come close to your notion of what this person once meant to you.

Mars Sextile Saturn is going to thrust that person right in your face, Libra, and you're going to see something about them that you never saw before: they are NOT the right one.

You've idolized them forever, and now that they are back in view, you can see them for who they really are, and this, ironically, will be able to let you let them go.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Oh, how life just loves to throw those cosmic jokes at you, Pisces. Mars Sextile Saturn brings a real funny one your way, as an old love of yours seems to want your attention again.

How timely, considering you just committed your heart and soul to someone else. What this lost love does is that they stir up old memories and past regrets.

The truth is, you wished that you ended up with them, but they played you for a fool, and nobody plays Pisces for a fool and gets away with it.

They certainly don't get another shot at you, that's for sure. And while this person has no intention of bringing you anything but love and respect — it's too late.

They had their shot, and now they get to see you happy and whole, living your life with the person you are with now.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda