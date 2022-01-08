3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During Sun Square Jupiter Starting January 8, 2022

Three lucky zodiac signs get the blessings of love when the Sun square Jupiter begins on January 8 - 10, 2022.

Imagine the biggest, most beautiful planet there is — Jupiter, bathed in glorious sunlight, alive in its unique patterns and swirls, all gorgeous and mighty and thrilling.

That's what we have, in terms of influence, when it comes to Sun square Jupiter. Its affect on us is outstanding and positive. In love? Fuggedaboudit! It's like the ultimate cosmic blessing and it's going to bring so many people a great deal of good fortune.

Sun square Jupiter is so filled with positive energy that we won't be able to help but succumb to its abundant flow of happiness.

When we feel good, we are easygoing and generous, and that kind of reaction is what will make us feel lucky in love. Confidence is the take-away here, and with this kind of attitude floating on us, we will find it very easy to attract love our way.

So, luck in love it is, and for three signs of the zodiac, this kind of luck will bring joy, trust, interest, and excitement to our world. We will feel like opening our hearts to everyone; this is not a time for denying one's self a good life, in fact, it's just the opposite.

Take advantage of this transit, and if you feel good. Do not doubt it. Stay on target!

3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During Sun Square Jupiter Starting January 8 - 10, 2022

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's time to put aside your doubt and let nature do its thing, meaning, it's time to let love in, Cancer. You can only stay alone for just so long, and that includes the idea that you may already be with someone who lacks the drive to make things better.

You know what to do to make things better, and that's to fight for yourself, and your love life. Luck is on your side in the form of Sun square Jupiter, as it makes you realize that this is it: your one life is being lived right now, and if you want to love it and live it, then you must make that happen.

You feel confident and ready to take risks. You realize that momentum must be caused if there is a change to take place, and now, you are ready to start that engine. Jupiter backs you up and lets you know that whatever you do, it's worth it. One life to live, Cancer — start living it now!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You don't need much to get yourself into a super-duper good mood, and when it comes to love, you make your own luck. And, you make it well because you believe in love.

That's all it takes. During Sun square Jupiter, it's like everything in your life suddenly seems possible, and you are more than willing to support that idea with action.

What feels like luck in love is merely the universe paying you back for believing in love. You don't want to be that person who is stifled and shut down; that's not the Sagittarius way, oh no!

And when you fall into a Jupiter transit, that's your ruling planet, you work that energy and spin it into gold. Luck in love? Hell to the yeah on that one. Enjoy the good stuff!

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If there's one thing about you, Capricorn, it's your ability to move with the times. You are one hundred percent relevant; no moss grows on this stone, that's for sure. And when you pick up on the idea that love is a good thing, you consider it as a truth.

You're not the person who sticks around for stagnant, boring love, and with this transit hovering above you, Sun square Jupiter, you'll suddenly see hope. Even if your own relationship has become somewhat of a bore, you'll find purpose in it, and you'll tend to that garden, which will indeed bear flowers.

All it takes is effort. You make your own luck because you have every intention of creating success in your life. Failure is not an option, especially for the one who sees only hope. That's you, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda