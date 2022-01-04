The main reason that this day may come with a portion of negativity is due to the Pisces influence.

We have our Moon in Pisces right now and that can bring about a degree of sensitivity; we may find ourselves crying for no reason at all. Because it's the new year, we put pressure on ourselves to be a brand new person, and that doesn't always happen within the first few days or even weeks.

Basically, that's what's at the heart of bringing us down during this transit; we want to be better and we haven't figured out how to make that happen, yet. It's OK, we'll get there, but as for now, a few of us will be hard on ourselves. The kicker is to not go down with the ship. Stay afloat, and have hope.

We also have Moon conjunction with Jupiter on this day, which can act as an aggressive agent when it comes to blowing up problems that may or may not exist. So, if you're feeling down on this day, know that your issue is more than likely worse in your mind than it is in reality.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 5, 2022:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What might add to your tension today is the idea of waiting on a friend that doesn't show up. You may start this day out completely ready for fun and adventure with a friend, and yet this friend has either forgotten the appointment, or they really are the worst when it comes to integrity.

The only thing that's really going to bug you today is that you're ready, and everyone else is slacking.

You want that positivity and you're fully prepared to go for it, but the people in your life are dragging you down and making all your great expectations turn to boring waiting games where nothing gets done. It's infuriating and none of it is your fault, which angers you and puts you in a funky mood.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may feel a little isolated today, and you may be the one responsible for putting yourself in that isolation.

What you thought was that you needed some time off, and some time to think, but what's happening is that Moon in Pisces has you thinking a little too hard, you're going to be drudging up all memories today, and that's probably exactly what you don't need. You want progress and excellence, but bad memories foil your plans.

Oh, it's just a depressing day and the worst part is that you're the one who made it happen this way. If you can focus on something productive, you may be able to climb out of that mental prison.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's a day of false starts and procrastination for you, Capricorn, and boy oh boy is that the worst or what? You like to run a tight ship; you're organized and well put together.

You know what you're doing and when you're doing it, and why you're doing it in the first place.

This kind of control is good, but what happens when you have no control over the environment that you so enjoy dominating? You have a day like today.

And this kind of loss-of-control is made larger with the help of transits like Moon conjunction Jupiter.

At home, there's a chance you can redeem yourself, but at work, which is where you'll be spending the day, you can forget about things going smoothly. Frustrating but temporary. No worries.

