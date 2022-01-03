3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their Soulmate During Ceres Conjunct Venus Starting January 4, 2022

The beauty of this transit, Ceres conjunction Venus, is all about the idea of unconditional love and how open we are to the idea of it.

Most of us crave a lover who will not only understand us but one who will accept us as we are. And what's more, is that we want to be craved as well; we want to be the apple of somebody special's eye.

This kind of love is not shared by ordinary friends or even lovers. It's the stuff that dreams are made of, and Ceres conjunction Venus wants this to be manifested far and wide; it's the transit that symbolizes soul mate love.

There's no room here for anything less. And fortunately for many of us, it smiles down upon us on January 4, 2022, allowing us to either see the soul mate we have right in front of our eyes or to find that person, as they, too, have been searching for us.

Ceres makes 'all things Venus' work. It's like vitamin D with calcium added, it just makes the D work better. That's Ceres. Venus is all love, all beauty, and Ceres makes it work in our lives as reality. How very nice.

Zodiac Signs Who Find Their Soulmate During Ceres Conjunct Venus Starting January 4, 2022:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Once upon a time, you made a wish: you wanted a love of your own, but there were specifics involved. This person, this dream lover of yours was to be someone whom you could grow with, dream with, and just by yourself with unconditionally.

Ceres conjunction Venus makes this possible and if you stay open and positive, you will be able to connect with your soul mate during this time.

You just have to believe it's possible, and I know you've felt skepticism in the past where love is concerned. This is a very fortunate time for you. If you can believe in the magic of love, you'll come to know it first hand during Ceres conjunction with Venus.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The only thing that has prevented you from believing you have a soul mate out there is that you don't believe you deserve to have that kind of love. Ceres conjunction with Venus may play a large part in your love life, Scorpio, as things look to be changing for the better where you are concerned.

You know yourself well, and you know that you can be a little harsh at times; maybe you've convinced yourself that you don't need love, or that your harshness is what's put people off...the truth is, you're as much game as the next person when it comes to being loved and finding the right person.

You need a soul mate; no small potatoes lover will do, and you want the dream, the fantasy, the brilliance. You'll get it. Stay open. Keep believing.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've always wanted to believe there was someone just for you, out there. In a way, this thinking alone was satisfying enough, as you are someone who could indulge so fully in fantasy that it might work as a lifestyle. And yet, with Ceres in conjunction with Venus, you may get to watch this fantasy turn into reality.

There is someone in your life that fills the role of a soul mate, and yet you weren't aware of them until recently. What starts out as a fun and exciting new friendship may rapidly morph into what you'll come to know as your soul mate experience. It feels so good, too.

What's even better is that you won't doubt it. All the distrust in the world will seemingly evaporate, and you'll come to know love, as you'd always envisioned it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda