Let's face it, we've had it with staying indoors. We've had it with the pandemic, and we are totaled when it comes to feeling isolated.

And while things got a teensy bit better last year in terms of getting out and about in an attempt to have a social life, we are literally chomping at the bit for a life filled with friends and fun.

The Moon in Aquarius is the kind of transit that affects our social engagements, and during January 3 - 5, 2022, we're feeling ready to open our hearts, and our calendars to new friends.

Now, don't get me wrong, this doesn't mean we throw our masks to the wind and jump into the heart of things willy-nilly, but we can open our Zoom screens, and we can join in for the groups that hold our interest.

We're used to it by now, so if you're someone who balks at the idea of friendships being made online, then you might want to join the 21 century before you get lost in the idea that you're totally safe and protected out there.

If you know of a safe spot that's Covid-free, then go for it...but know this: there's a world of awesome friendships to be made online. Some believe this, some do not. The believers are mentioned below.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Make New Friends During the Moon In Aquarius, January 3 - 5, 2022



Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because you are a person who loves to stay home, you certainly do not mind working at home or playing at home. Friendships come easily to you because you're a kind-hearted person and you have a lot to offer.

During Moon in Aquarius, which starts fairly early in the month of January, you'll take to your computer and find yourself a couple of friends who share like interests, and before you know it, you'll get that really good feeling of, "I've found myself a good friend." Oh, it's quite possible and more than likely probable.

Your interests are specific to meet others who love what you love is rare and wonderful. Don't be surprised if you get into a little role-playing after all, isn't that what you're really after? Methinks so.



Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's only felt important to you to make new friends because that's what's expected of you as a human being. No one really gets how into your own self you are, or how self-sufficient you can be.

Still, you do crave the friendship of someone who might be...just like you, and the only place you can find that is a) by chance, or b) online. What you do like doing is playing, and that ranges from the very imaginative, to the very very sexual, to the spiritually centered kind of friendships made with people you may never have to actually meet in real life.

But oh how you do enjoy a good friendship with someone who likes to mentally travel, in the same way as you do. You will be meeting someone that you can have a private friendship with all your own, secrets unfolded and minds to be blown.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Because life gets in the way of your plans all the time, you've lost contact with many friends, some of whom you'd really like to have back in your life.

This is the time when you reach out to those people, Aquarius. Almost everyone is on social media in one form or another, and you'd be surprised at how easy it is to find old friends and get back to the business of friendship with them.

You'll be doing such a thing around January 3, and it will feel so exciting to have them back in your life again. If you can stay open to their personal changes and not expect them to be the same person you once knew, you might find yourself having the time of your life with a 'brand new' old friend.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda