3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day January 5, 2022

January 5, 2022 serves as a reminder to approach everything more gently as we are reaching the peak of the Venus Neptune sextile.

The three zodiac signs who will have a great day on January 5, 2022, and we are all are still moving within the Cap Sun and Aqua Moon energy which prompts us to tap into our innermost feelings and create a plan for change because of them.

This isn’t the forging ahead that we’ve done in previous years but instead shows up as a slow start to the New Year.

And that’s exactly what should be happening right now.

Venus is still in her retrograde phase, right now still a few days away from being rebirthed as a morning star, so it’s important to recognize what comes up for you.

This is a time of reflection.

A time for standing witness to all that life is revealing to us and then making the choice to go with the tide instead of fighting against it.

With Jupiter just recently moved into Pisces, we are reminded of these waves subtly even more so.

There is a lesson here that today we’re going to be able to sink more deeply into.

Life isn’t about forcing our way, fighting against every little current but instead allowing them to take us where they will, where we’re meant to go.

This is part of a bigger astrological picture this year and today the reminder of Neptune and Venus is that love will truly lead the way.

While we may seem this positively affecting our romantic relationships in terms of more quality time and passion it’s also bringing us back to the truth that if we’re not truly in love with something then we shouldn’t be putting energy into it.

No matter what it happens to be.

Because when we spend time forcing or trying to hold on, all we end up doing is delaying or detouring from what is truly meant for us.

There is still a lot to unravel in these next few weeks, for now, it’s simple enough to watch how it all unfolds.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day January 5, 2022:

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

With Jupiter, your ruling planet, recently having moved into Pisces you’re starting to see life differently.

This will be the leading theme of this next year for you and one that you’re still getting acquainted with in the first few days of this new year. The thing is though that it may not seem all that new for you just yet. If anything, it’s likely that themes or topics from last year seem to have resurfaced and have once against asked you to deal with them.

This is actually a positive. Now with the current astrology and the lessons you’ve recently learned you’re able to see the true meaning behind what is coming up and that also means you’re able to see more clearly what is at stake. Today’s astrology brings you closer to yourself.

With the transit, today between Neptune and Venus lighting up your fourth house of home and family you are being directed to focus on what that truly means to you.

While you are known for being a wanderer by nature, you also need to have that warm and nurturing home base to allow you to feel most free.

There will be many changes in the home and family front from now until May and it’s all about creating that space that allows you to truly feel at home. For you today is a return to focus on your heart so that you can discover just what home actually means to you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

While Jupiter gets all the credit for ruling Sag, it’s actually the ancient ruler of your sign too, Pisces. This means that next year will be one for the books for you. But like many of us, you’re still getting your bearings in a year that feels like we are meant to do so much yet are unsure where to begin.

And that’s okay. One of the things that you excel at is rest. You tend to need more downtime than other signs which means you are used to not rushing or pushing ahead, which will be an asset for you.

Today Neptune forms a sextile with Venus current in retrograde meaning that for you especially it will be a day to relax and feel the love. The energy will serve as a reminder of what truly feels good, what fills your cup, and what is part of your future.

While you know that there are mountains to climb, today will be one that should make you feel more relaxed and at ease with the process. Almost as if you realize what is truly important so that now you don’t feel any urgency in pushing or having to act in ways that go against your free-flowing nature.

Today you will be in your element, almost as if suddenly everyone will be more tuned into the vibe that you carry with you all the time. Everything should go more smoothly today, whether we’re talking about plans, get-togethers or even having conversations.

So, relax into who you truly are and remember that for what is meant for you, you’ll never need to be anything else.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If last year challenged you to make changes in your external environment, this year is all about your internal self or your emotional world. Sometimes you feel so different from others that it can seem easy to self-isolate or feel like you’re alone in your dreams or feelings.

But the thing is Aqua, you never are. The energy today thanks to the Moon moving through your sign is one of purpose as it relates to how you feel. This is a reminder for you to focus on what matters most. With Jupiter in Pisces activating your second house of value this means that you will be placing higher importance on your feelings instead of just thinking of them as passing or situational.

This is all part of the changes that will be occurring within your emotional self this year. But Pisces differs from Aqua by believing in the face of difficulty, in having hope when it looks like none exists, and by truly embodying the feeling that love can conquer any challenge we may rise against. This is an invitation for you to truly get in touch with the rawness of your emotions.

To unpack all that they are trying to tell you and truly allow others, whether friends or a lover, to see you in all your vulnerability. We can’t protect ourselves from the very things that we say we want, for you Aqua today serves as a reminder and the beginning of learning that it’s safe to let your heart lead the way.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.