Welcome to the Weekly Horoscope, and welcome to the first work week of the new year, 2022 for the week of January 3 - 9, 2022 is here with a forecast for all zodiac signs in astrology.

As a race, we've become quite negative and toxic; in the past, we've succumbed to so many different and conflicting ways of thinking that now, we stand in opposition to each other...it simply should not be that way.

And deep inside of us all, we feel that need to mend the human community.

Do we know that this is up to us, or do we think some magical force is going to save us and spare us from further damage?

No, friends...this one is all up to us. It is. And it starts this week, which is why this week is so important. We need to step up to the plate now. It's 2022, and we're eyeball deep in the muck.

It's on us to pull ourselves up and out of it, and there's a very strong chance that if we do it together, we can rise above and heal what's been so hurt within the heart of humanity.

This week brings us hope and inspiration. While the Sun is in Capricorn, our Moon will transit through Aquarius, Pisces, and finally Aries.

We'll have the chance to feel deeply; to get in touch with who we really are, and with strong transits such as Venus sextile Neptune and Moon conjunction Jupiter, we should come to know what's most important in our lives.

Horoscope For The Week Of January 3 - 9, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

We're looking at an amazing jumpstart to your career. What you've been working on is finally starting to take shape. You feel like you have magic in your mind, and that you can manifest your will as you like it, and that happens to work very well professionally, during this week. Keep your mind on the goal, don't let distractions take too much time away, and keep up the great work!

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

With Venus in retrograde, you'll be anxious to get a move on, in terms of getting to the next level with your partner. The love is there, yet something is missing. You know what it is, and all it takes is proper communication, and that's your bridge. Get yourself to the other side of that bridge by opening your heart and sharing your life with the person you love. Speak up now, or forever hold your peace.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You walk into this week with pride and vision; oh this week is certainly not going to mimic last year's tribulations, not if you can help it. It's come to your attention that there are people - and animals in your life that need your help, and it will be during this week that you come to know just how important it is for you to help out. There's your payback, Gemini. Reap what you sow, and sow well.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's just so much you can give, and while you're an amazing giver of love, of help, of anything anyone needs of you. This week is about pulling back and working on your own self. There's nothing wrong here, but you are due for some serious self-love and care. Take the time out to care for yourself, and do not worry about the needs of others at this point; you owe yourself this.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Time to get in touch with your intuitive side, Leo, as your psyche in the form of dreams is trying to tell you something. Pay attention to your fantasy life and your imagination. The real world still goes on, and you're still a participant, but this week has you completely in touch with empathy and compassion. You'll feel it inside. Honor yourself in this way and know that it is you who rules your world, and that's a good thing.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You would be well advised to make a radical change in your self-care, meaning it's time to take care of your health. Changes are needed and they present themselves to you this week. Diet and exercise for the purpose of keeping your body in good working condition...this is needed. Heed this warning, Virgo. We're all fragile, but it is up to us to maintain our health and well-being. Take it seriously this is no joke.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Whatever you're doing in your love life, it's working. And during this week, you'll feel very comfortable with the person with whom you've chosen to share your life. This is a very good thing indeed, considering you've got a major Mercury retrograde coming up later this month, and we all know upsetting that can be for new and old lovers. Appreciate what you have now because you're going to need a solid foundation as the retrograde takes over.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Oh, if only you could just learn how to hold back just a little bit. Yes, yes, it's a wonderful thing to be able to express exactly what's on your mind, and bravo to you for being so bold, but check it out, Scorpio: you need to withhold at times because you can be very hurtful, and that's what you're going to be this week. Is it that important to you to unleash hell upon someone you love, simply because 'you can'? Discretion, friend. Try it out sometime.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Ka-CHING! Hello, moneymaker. You are that person who starts the year out working your tush off, and while others laugh at you, you know that this is the best way ever to begin a new year. If money is your goal, you're on your way, Sagittarius. All the green lights and the greenbacks are yours for the making. You're in charge of your world, and during this week, you'll take full responsibility for your life, your work, your health, and your future.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You're still feeling that awesome Capricorn Sun shining down on you, and you plan on making every second of this week a success. What may have made you weary only last year is now the very thing you'll be working on during this week. This crosses the board for you, too, expect a very positive upturn in your love life, and in your bank account. If anyone knows how to make you happy, it's YOU, Capricorn. Do yourself that favor and live your life your way.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Once again, you're the focus of many people's attention, and of course, this refers mostly to family. You've become somewhat of a leader in this group, and your wisdom is both appreciated and sought after. Expect to hear from someone in the family whom you thought was gone from your life. It's a happy reunion that you have to look forward to. Stay wise, stay strong. Stay you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

This week may be a lot lighter than you anticipated, Pisces, meaning your workload will not drag you down, and your family life will consist of everybody getting along. Holy smokes, is that not a dream come true? This week is easy, and honestly, it might be a little...sexy. If you're partnered, let's just say...you'll have fun. If not, you'll be on your way to meeting someone very special. Now that's something to look forward to!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

