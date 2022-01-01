3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 2, 2022

What we are working with today is the very awesome energy of the New Moon in Capricorn, which can stir up so much thought in us, that, for some, it might be too much.

What's taking all that awesome energy and bending it a bit are the other transits of the day, namely Moon Trine Uranus, and Mercury in Aquarius.

What might make the day 'rough' for some depends on how much thought we put into what is negative; if we think bad thoughts, we experience a very harsh drain on our own personal energy.

So, what's basically happening is that Uranus energy is affecting the New Moon energy, and that causes negative overthinking.

Some zodiac signs naturally spend too much time overthinking things, and when the focus is on the negative, as it will be for three of the signs, they will, in turn, feel rotten.

It's the kind of day where you have to step back and see that it's all in your mind. You are in control of what you think about, but you must make an effort to steer your mind away from the doomsday scenarios you have in your head.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 2, 2022:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

While it's not going to technically be a terrible day for you, it will be one of those days where you can't get out of your own head, and if you stay there for too long, the negative thoughts and downer perceptions about the year start to come.

You're teetering between believing in hope and dashing it all to the ground before it even starts. You so desperately want things to work out that you're starting to fantasize all the ways it won't.

In a way, it's your version of balance except for today you sink a little further to the dark side of that balance.

You know you believe in yourself, so try hard to grab ahold of that belief before you let yourself fall too far down the rabbit hole.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What stands in the way of you having an excellent day, which is very, very possible is some sort of guilt that you've held on to for way too long.

You are letting a worthless emotion get in the way of your progress, and with the New Moon in Capricorn on your side, it's almost as if you're intentionally battling the good in favor of the bad.

You're highly intelligent, and that can lead to intense fantasy, you lose yourself in paranoia and unnecessary emotion, like guilt. This is your new year, Capricorn. You have a new slate to write upon.

Don't trouble yourself with these negative thoughts that play no constructive role in your life. Pick it up, now. Don't stay in this place, and get back to being yourself.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While today may not end up being particularly rough, it will be frustrating for you, Aquarius. What we're looking at is that very specific Aquarius way of doing things where you get a thought in your mind, and that thought spirals into a thousand other thoughts that build upon themselves, leading to nowhere.

You're so filled with amazing energy and fantastical ideas. You're a natural-born creative, and in the way of artists, you cancel out your own thinking by doing too much of it.

Mercury in your own sign makes you want to express your every creative thought, but how can this be so, when there are so many thoughts in that great mind of yours?

Hang tight, friend, and get a sheet of paper and start making lists. Itemize your ideas and let yourself know that you don't have to complete them all today!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda