3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 31, 2021

On this last day of the year, it certainly wouldn't come as any surprise that for some, it might be a rough day indeed.

After all, it's the culmination of everything we've gone through in 2021, and honestly, it's been a very hard year for mostly everyone on planet Earth.

There are those who still believe in resolutions, and those folks won't be bothered with a day like today; nothing gets them down as they believe so much in the power of positivity.

But not everyone is like this: there are many people who simply lost their faith in just about everything over the last couple of years.

And now, on this final day of the year, all they can say is, "I don't care."

How many times have you heard people say that? "I don't care!"

The real horror here is that they don't. It's no longer in the "lady doth protect too much' phase; now they give a full-blown apathetic response to everything now.

When we don't care, we sit by as the world goes up in flames.

And when we don't care, we shut the door on joy and hope. When we don't make resolutions, we are saying to the universe that we do not believe in anything; we no longer believe in our own power of manifestation.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 31, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What makes today a rough one for you is the self-reflection you'll be doing on this day. You simply didn't live up to your own standards, and now you're really down on yourself for it.

You like to maintain a positive attitude in front of others, but are left on your own, and you don't find much solace in anything.

You are that person who beats yourself up for not achieving what you set out for.

And on this last day of the year, you'd rather sulk and condemn yourself for everything you believe you've failed at.

It's a mental mind trap, Gemini. Get yourself out of it soon because this is no place to spend too much time in.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've convinced yourself that there is nothing to look forward to and so, on this day, the very last one of the year, you don't see any real reason to celebrate.

In fact, the entire idea of 'thinking' about next year's glorious potential is a bore to you. You have lost your magic, your mojo, and your desire to do anything more than complain and blame it all on someone or something else.

This day is especially hard on you because you feel like everyone's looking at you, expecting you to be in some kind of hopeful and positive mood, which you are clearly not in.

What bugs you most about this day is what you believe is expected of you, and stuff like 'hope' just doesn't cut it. That's for 'other people.'

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Right now, all you want is to be alone so that you can relax. It's the end of the year, you're tired.

You have a zillion plans coming up in 2022 and you don't feel you owe anyone a good mood, a kindly word, or even a shared cocktail.

You are just not in the mood. The whole thing is just hype to you, and, of course, you'd be right on that mark. It is hype. After all, it's just another day, why go insane over it?

The only thing that really makes this day rough for you is that it can't end soon enough. It's like the clock was slowed down and all you do is wait, wait, wait for the ball to drop — literally.

