Your Quarter Moon in Libra horoscopes is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting December 26, 2021.

The Quarter Moon in Libra is the Last Quarter Moon of 2021, and with it comes the last offering: Use this turning point to better your life.

This lunation wanes; it's almost over, and it's giving us one last chance. Being that it falls in Libra, stability and balance are its main features.

This Quarter Moon in Libra will be felt emotionally and personally.

While it's common to reflect over one's life at this point in the year, this transit makes it abundantly clear that if we are to go to new successes, we must balance our lives out, which also means we need to access what is important to us and what is not, before we enter the new year.

While many people no longer make resolutions, there is still a cosmic push towards improving one's life, and the universe has absolutely zero problems with the idea of making plans or even resolutions.

After all, what is a resolution other than a firmly placed, committed intention? And that is exactly what the Quarter Moon in Libra will stir in us; a desire to make a resolution, or two, or three.

We are here to live, not to waste this precious life. Intend for happiness and a healthy, happy long life.

Quarter Moon In Libra Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs, December 26, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's time to recognize what needs to be cleaned up and get to the cleaning. If you can tell when you start to procrastinate, acknowledge it and proceed anyway.

What's needed in your life is routine, and action. The Quarter Moon in Libra is here to wake you up and set you on your path.

Stay open so that you can reap the rewards of this transit's gifts. Let this transit launch you into greatness. The kind of greatness you are worthy of.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Quarter Moon in Libra ignites your imagination; you want to do new things and you know that if you wish to achieve all that's on your plate, you need to bring focus into your life.

The days of laziness are over because you know what that kind of lax attitude brings you: nothing.

It's time to set sails, Taurus. The world awaits you. Now, all you have to do is show up. Set your alarm!

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What you've been experiencing these days is a little too much downtime. There is no balance here, and you're starting to get used to it.

You've bought into the idea that 'this is how it is' and yet, you seem to be forgetting how much control you really do have over your own life.

Plan for the future, Gemini. The Quarter Moon in Libra is telling you to set an intention, and then get on the ball!

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What you feel is pressure, and that is ramped up by the Quarter Moon in Libra, as it seeks to tip the balance in your life so that you can finally wake up and take part in it all.

You need to move, and you need to get a handle on your life and make the move, whatever it is. You've been settled into some false security and you're starting to grow old. You need action, and it's up to you to make that happen.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You know what's ahead, and while you may be dreading it, you recognize what's needed in your life, and with the Quarter Moon in Libra above you, you'll see that it's all about work. Putting in the work. Putting in the time. You may receive word during this transit that a job has opened up for you.

Now is the time to take that job. Start the momentum up. Get involved. It may take mental energy to get things going but you can and will do it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Quarter Moon in Libra is here to get you to open your eyes and take a good honest look at yourself. Is this where you wanted to be in your life, at this point in your life, or have you given up altogether on dreams? Your 'last chance' is here, Virgo, and it's telling you to start making some affirmations.

What, you don't believe in affirmations? Do you have a better plan? Because Virgo, you are way too negative to move forward in freedom. You NEED to affirm your positive future, NOW.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's some struggle coming your way, and because of this transit, Quarter Moon in Libra, you will feel the pressure to make a hefty decision that could change the rest of your life.

You can no longer lug around the weight of someone's problems; this has been going on for too long and now, there's no reason for it unless, of course, you are attached to misery. Ask yourself if you are, Libra, and if you want nothing to do with the stuff, then know that that one's on you, too.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While we're talking about affirmations and positive intentions, it wouldn't be a bad idea for you to take up the idea and make it a reality in your life.

You've seen how your words can become your reality. Quarter Moon in Libra works like a sliver of light being shed on to your dreams. Take a good look at what you want and be the deciding factor as to whether you get it, or not.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Quarter Moon in Libra knocks on the door and tells you to take care of your health, Sagittarius.

You've been burning the candle at both ends, so to speak, and you don't want this to become a habit. While you think you know when to quit, you might take a few too many liberties during this season, so haul on it back before you end up harming your health.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You don't only have the Quarter Moon in Libra, it's also squared with Pluto in Capricorn, which, for you, is like a freezing cold splash of water on your face. In other words, it's time to wake up and face the situation at home; something is wrong and you definitely CAN make it right.

You are being called upon right now to fix something that's been damaged; only you can do this. Set your mind for intellectual success and do what you do best, Capricorn: achieve!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Quarter Moon in Libra is exactly what you need to build confidence in your own affirmative thinking. You know this stuff works. You know in your heart that your life is what you make of it, and that positive intention is the leading force in what makes your life a good one.

Let this transit confirm your thoughts, and plan for the future. See it as something wonderful and accessible. Invite yourself into the best life you can live.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

As the year ends, so do many of your illusions, and grateful you are that they are finally coming to a close. This is a highly emotional time for you, and you will be spending much of it reflecting on this year's past mistakes.

Let the power of the Quarter Moon in Libra add to your confidence so that you know you can walk into the net year free and clear of last year's issues. You are strong and mighty, Pisces. It's time now to show the world.

