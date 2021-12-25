3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 26, 2021

December 26. 2021, for three zodiac signs who will have a perfect day, is perfectly timed, the universe offers us all a rest day after the busyness of the recent holiday season

While some festivities are still occurring or traveling still happening thanks to a sextile between Neptune and Mercury will be helping us all enjoy a quieter pace today full of relaxing, leftovers, and afternoon naps in front of a fire.

Of course, we still have some wild card energy as we’re still within the Venus-Pluto conjunction so more truths are set to be revealed and come out but even that should be winding down as tomorrow is our last day with that transit being exact.

So even in that, we should be finding more peace.

We’re also just a couple of days away from Jupiter, changing signs into loving and dreamy Pisces which will represent a shift for all of us.

Today though with the Moon in Virgo we will be able to recognize that our post-holiday to-do list doesn’t actually need to be done in one day.

In part, this is thanks to Mercury and Neptune who will let us feel good about prioritizing our rest and relaxing instead of feeling like we should be jumping into what’s next.

That’s an important lesson that we all often overlook; how important rest is before beginning the next part of our journey.

There is no denying that we’re still within a period of time where a lot of growth and changes will be occurring, but there’s also no purpose to rush things.

Sometimes we genuinely just need a break, to rest, to just be before trekking up that next mountain.

There will be plenty to take on after Jupiter changes signs, but for today, it’s enough to simply just relax and enjoy the pause between chapters.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 26, 2021:

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

There’s a quiet peace about you right now as you embrace the energy of today almost feeling intuitive that something is on the way. Venus retrograde in Cappy is hitting your eleventh house of community making you reflect and think differently about the groups that you belong to. This can be friends, work relationships, or even family.

It governs how you fit into your little world; the only thing is that often you swim more solo. Today you will be feeling that vibe even more than normal so if you want to head home early from family or even cancel plans, make sure you allow yourself to do just that.

The moon today in Virgo will be moving through your seventh house of relationships so it may be a situation where you’d rather cozy up to the one you love than sit and play games with your extended family at your parents' house. And that’s okay.

You likely will feel like opening up later and talking about your dreams, so being with someone that you want to be a part of is important too.

With Jupiter gearing up to hit your first house in just a few days you are now preparing for an immense time of growth which means if today the only thing you did was order in Doordash or shower then that’s perfect. Enjoy this time period because rest is just as essential to action when moving forward.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Full Moon in Gem that we had a couple of weeks ago lit up your relationship house making you think and reflect differently about the relationships that you commit to. With Venus in Cap moving through your second house of value, this is something that has and will be on your mind quite deeply in the next month.

You are doing a total review of the relationships you have in your life and what value they serve, but it’s also a time for you to reflect on how you show others that they are valued.

The combination of the Virgo Moon and Cap Sun today may prompt you to want to start thinking about making a plan for moving ahead with what you feel like you’ve learned already. The thing is though that you often do your best thinking when it seems that you’re doing nothing.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Even when you’re Netflix and chillin’ you are still thinking through things and figuring out what’s next for you. As a fire sign, you can be hard on yourself sometimes when your forms of action don’t look like that of others but remember that’s also what makes you unique.

Today do or not do whatever it feels like you need. Whether that means you zone out to a show all day, sleep or even just enjoy feeding your belly, it’s all part of your process, and right now going slow matters because you want what you’re going to build next to last forever.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

With the Moon moving through your sign today you should feel more at peace with everything that you’ve been moving through more recently. This will allow any old walls to come down so that you are feeling more vulnerable and open to connecting with people, especially someone that you may be dating or building a relationship with.

With Venus in Cap moving through your fifth house of pleasure you have likely been really aware of all the ways that things in your life aren’t the way that you want them or that aren’t making you happy.

This is part of the process so don’t worry if you’ve had a rough time lately. Today should be that bright spot for you, reminding you of all you do have that brings you joy. Just remember that everything that you’re going through right now is to prepare you for when Jupiter moves into Pisces in just a few days lighting your seventh house up like a Christmas tree.

Changes are on the way and this time they are very positive, especially with Venus the planet of love in committed Cappy. So today allow yourself to have the hope you’ve been too scared to have and get ready to make space for more than what you’ve asked for.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.