3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 29, 2021

This is one of those days where you end up counting your blessings, simply because you feel spared from whatever damage you might have experienced, during this day. It's a 'dodge a bullet' kind of day, and while it brings us definite cause for relief, it also makes us realize how vulnerable we are.

It's one of those days where we find ourselves looking at some tragedy and saying, "Wow, that could have been me."

Moon opposition Uranus puts the disaster in our view, while Mars sextile Saturn lets us see how dangerous things can be if we aren't careful, and Mercury conjunction Venus saves the day by letting us escape the fate we see before us - the one that seems to have skipped over us — fatefully.

In the end, this day will bring gratitude and appreciation for the little things we generally take advantage of. It's a wake-up call kind of day, and for some signs of the Zodiac, that wake-up could be a lifesaver.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 29, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There is no cause for alarm today, but there will be a few untimely miscommunications that you will take with you for the entire day, simply because you can't find the time to work it out with whoever started the miscommunication. This could mean a lover's spat that takes place right before you head out to work or a snippy comment that was left on your photo that has you feeling angry.

You may also feel moody as if you could bite the head off of a co-worker if they so much as look at you the wrong way. You will eventually work it out and all will be fine, but for a few strong hours during this day, you're going to want to knock people out of your way.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What gets your goat today is the fact that your plans are being changed and you have no say in the matter. What you don't realize is that the new plan is actually sparing you hard work and excess effort; you're being done a favor by someone who cares about you, and all you can see is this effort is an annoyance that wasn't asked for.

What you don't see is that were you to participate in the original plan, you'd either be in trouble because of it, or you might be hurt, somehow. There's a danger in this day and you are being saved from it though you don't know it. This is a great day for gratitude, Scorpio, you've been spared.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You're probably going to take this day a little harder than the other signs, as the transits are almost set up to cause problems for Aquarians. You will find yourself depressed today, thinking of dark times, and wondering if you'll ever get out of this funk.

Of course, you will, but today just feels oppressive; you can't shake the feeling of disaster, and though you are perfectly safe, you don't feel you can escape whatever is going on in your mind. This is a great day for you to pull back and witness, rather than participate. Know that you'll get past this and that all will be well tomorrow.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda