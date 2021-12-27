3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 28, 2021

What a lineup for today's rough day, and of course, there are three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on December 28, 2021, more than others.

We have a Scorpio Moon square Pluto, Jupiter in Pisces, and the Moon square Mercury. What this spells is trouble, and it will show up for certain zodiac signs as jealousy, feelings of rejection, and paranoia.

If we are prone to neurotic behavior, get ready because this day is going to bring all that fun right to the center of everyone's attention.

Jupiter in Pisces not only lets us feel bad about ourselves, but this planet also promotes it. And while we're there, this very transit is what will be responsible for our weepy response to all that we feel is burdening us.

So, between Scorpio Moon square Pluto and Jupiter in Pisces, we're looking at feeling body-conscious, imagining that people hate us, and a general feeling of sadness and fear. Oh boy oh boy. Can we go back to bed now?

Let's just mention Moon square Mercury for a minute with this transit in motion, we're also looking at miscommunication. So, if you were invited to a New Year's Eve party, expect a change of events to take place. It will either be canceled, or you'll totally not want to go.

Three Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 28, 2021:



Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If there's anyone in the world who wants to party all the time, it's you, and making plans for the party of a lifetime is what you're all about today. That is until the buzzkill society comes in to ruin your plans, and that really angers you. All you want is a nice time; friends, fun, dancing, laughter, music.

Oh yes, music is your thing, Taurus...but it seems that several people in your life (one, in particular) want you to feel bad about the life you live. Now, guilt is one thing you don't do, not to mention the fact that you really are trying to make this a friendly experience.

How could anyone want to rain on your parade like this? All you know is that they are getting you down and you don't know how to rise above it. Rough day, big T. Sorry about that.



Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If there's one thing you don't ever do, it's to put yourself down. You learned long ago that you are who you are, and if someone doesn't like it, they can walk.

Now, today, you are uncertain about yourself, and that's because you made the mistake of listening to someone speak about what they consider the finer things in life. After hearing them out, you clearly see that you play no part in those finer things, and that has you second-guessing yourself.

Are you not smart enough, or good-looking enough? Are you not up to par, according to society? On any other day, you'd be laughing your butt off at the idea of taking what another person says seriously, but today, it's like you're back to square one. Total neurotic.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!



Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've been pretty proud of yourself as of recently; you were able to let go of something that holds on to you, and now you feel free. That's a fabulous thing, Aquarius, but you may find yourself slipping back just a bit. Today, as Jupiter in Pisces sets you up for an overly sensitive day filled with memories of the 'thing' you've just gotten over.

Whether it's a person or a bad habit, you did your time in that prison and you want a free and clear life now. You don't appreciate days like this, especially coming in so soon, you need some real-time to heal and days like this are just throwbacks to your old way of thinking.

What's important for you to know is that you'll be just fine, Aquarius and that there's no reason to panic.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda