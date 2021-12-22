3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 23, 2021

Here's a strange thing: There are no moving transits today. That doesn't mean there are no cosmic bodies above us, influencing our every move, but it does mean that everything that's been transiting over the last day or so has not changed positions.

Let us keep in mind, however, that while there is no additional movement, there are the constants, or at least the temporary constants, one of which is the Sun in Capricorn and at present, the Moon in Leo.

OK, that's plenty enough for us to extract info from, and on this day, this info may cause havoc for a few of the signs of the Zodiac.

What's going on today is a feeling of starting something that just can't catch on. Say, for instance, you decide to go out, shopping. As soon as you open the front door, you'll get a phone call that keeps you back at home.

You won't be leaving the house today, especially if leaving the house is exactly what you want to do.

It's going to feel like there's something on our mind, yet we can't put a finger on it, like a constant distraction taking place. We won't be able to concentrate and will probably be quick to fly off the handle, simply because we just don't know how to feel on a day like this.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 23, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's hard enough just being a Gemini on a confusing day, but this one is surely going to test your patience and fry your nerves.

It's as if this entire day is filled with the feeling of "something's going on" and yet, you never get to find out what it is. There's a foreboding sense of danger that accompanies you today, but there's nothing to fear.

Nothing at all. It's your own mind that's turning on you today, though you can't help but feel there's something 'out there' that could harm you.

Do not worry about this, Gemini, and there is nothing that is going to harm you. While it's ok to indulge in this fear for a while, you would do yourself a good turn by acknowledging that this fear is irrational and that all will return to its normal state, by tomorrow.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

With the Moon in Leo, you may be inspired to get involved in some community project. You are equipped and ready, and all you want is to bring your best ideas to a project that seems to be in need of someone like you.

That's where things go off; you try, you get ignored, you feel affronted by the way you are treated, and then you go home, feeling like a failure.

Don't take it that way; you are at the mercy of others and those others just happen to be jerks, today.

You did your best and you tried; that's all you can do on a day like today. So, this day may be rough for you, but not because you didn't try. You intended for greatness and got a mediocre kick in the pants for your efforts. There will be better days ahead, Cancer — trust in that.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Ugh, the holidays. That's your take on the whole thing. The truth is you really don't care about the hype and you'd rather everyone just settle down and get it over with. You feel like you're being swept up. It's not you and you don't want to have to act in a way that's not authentically you.

And what is authentically you, as of today, is being in a bad mood while judging others for daring to have fun this week. You just want nothing to do with it. You find people to be fake, and you're equally as unhappy with your own disposition.

Nothing makes you happy, but you can be sure, if there was one thing, you'd knock everyone out of the way in order to get it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda