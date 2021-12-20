3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 21, 2021

Welcome to the Winter Solstice and the start of Capricorn Season, and this is good news for the three zodiac signs who will have a great day on December 21, 2021.

Today brings another change of the guards as we’re ushered from the philosophical roaming nature of Sag to the hardworking and committed energy of Capricorn.

As the Sun shifts into this earth zodiac sign, he joins Venus already on her retrograde journey into the underworld where she meets up with Pluto.

The Winter Solstice is where the darkness meets the light.

With the Moon still in Cancer for the majority of the day, until she shifts into Leo late into the darkness of the evening, we’re seeing both the Moon and Sun in polarity signs.

Cancer rules motherhood while Capricorn rules the image of the father, giving us a stronger focus on our own polarity in our lives.

Coming in during the Winter Solstice we will be drawn to see with greater clarity what we need to feel truly balanced in our lives.

While today in the Northern Hemisphere represents the shortest day of the year, in the southern, it’s the longest.

Yet both are about extremes, places that we ourselves can’t live within for a long period of time.

Instead, it’s about deciding for ourselves what is balanced and then with the influence of Cappy being able to set to work to create it.

We will have our Pluto-Venus conjunction and Saturn Uranus square in play which means we’re still on a search for the truth, emotions are still high, and we know that change is right around the corner.

Even if we’re not sure what that may bring.

Today is a day to reflect on what we learned during Sag Season and to get to work to make a plan at least for the week ahead if not further into 2022.

This energy lets us firm up any holiday plans that we may have been reluctant to speak about and also sets us up to feel less discouraged by things that we need to take on and change within our own lives.

Adding to the shift today asteroid Ceres, the earth mother, who is responsible for how we give and receive love will shift into Taurus once again grounding any relationships and making us more open to receiving.

We are being invited to let go of anything that weighs us down today and to allow ourselves to change just like the seasons do.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 21, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As we begin Capricorn Season you will begin to feel more grounded and able to start moving ahead in the areas of your life that have been in question.

You also may feel more flexible in your approach as you have recently begun a new eclipse cycle for the next two years. You’re looking at new ways of doing things and instead of avoiding change, you’re welcoming it into your life with open arms.

Today though it is especially meaningful and could represent a turning point in any romantic relationship you’ve been in or even in the one you have with yourself. With Ceres, the asteroid that governs how we give and receive love entering Taurus today as part of her retrograde, you should feel more receptive and open.

Taurus is one of the ruling zodiac signs of Venus, the planet of love but sometimes you become focused on those aspects of love that are comfortable but ultimately not important.

Today, it’s seeing clearly what really matters, being open to receiving it, and feeling confident in the decisions you make. A fantastic time for anything love-related as well as gatherings with those you care about. Remember any day can be a new beginning if you decide that it is.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You’ve been in the spotlight for a while now as Venus has already been in your zodiac sign since the start of November but now as the Sun moves into your zodiac sign, you’re going to feel more confident and determined in your life. If there have been things that have felt slow-moving or even stagnant, this is the time of the year when things should start to move more.

While Pluto is hanging out around you too, it doesn’t necessarily have to mean something negative but may serve as a reminder that your darkness is valuable too.

You don’t have to hide any parts of yourself, especially from those close to you, but most importantly to yourself. We are all made of qualities that we’re proud of and those we hope to work on. That is life.

But the more that you accept your own self fully then the more others will as well. Today is a great day to be honest about what you want to create more of in your life and the role that relationships have played as well. It’s only in relationships that we get to play at how far we’ve really come, often finding that it’s only through the mirror of love we can see ourselves clearly.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It’s been a struggle lately to feel grounded or even just optimistic about those emotionally deep relationships in your life. Whether it’s romantic or just something that you deeply care about, you’ve recently been feeling overwhelmed and even unsure about what direction to move in.

Today with the Moon still in your zodiac sign and the Sun moving into Cappy you should not only get greater clarity but also feel like the path ahead is more doable.

Take this as your horoscope sign from the universe to keep moving in the direction that you feel called to pursue and the further you move; the more steps will reveal themselves to you.

The thing is that your emotions and depth of feeling are your superpowers, but they also are temporary. It’s okay to move forward and not be one hundred percent sure about where things will lead you. It’s often on the journey that we find our truth anyway.

Today should also reveal more about what has been holding you back so that you can firmly decide to navigate around it. This will lead to a very merry holiday season and the opportunity to experience love at a completely different level.

