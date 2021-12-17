3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 18, 2021

Sometimes life hands you lemons, and even if you try, you cannot make lemonade.

That's what happens on Sunday for three zodiac signs who have a date with misfortune, and there's truly nothing more to do than to wait out the 24 hours until Monday arrives.

Yes, life can be tough at times, and for three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on December 19, 2021, it's best to prepare for the unexpected.

So what makes December 19 horrible? While the unexpected can be twisted into a positive when rephrased 'spontaneous energy,' that is not likely how Gemini, Cancer, or Leo zodiac signs see it.

Instead, events that take place on Sunday will fall under the inconvenient, unfortunately, and downright time-wasting category. And for this reason, these three zodiac signs need wiggle room in their plans throughout the day.

Punctual Gemini will be later than usual, and if it's an important event, they may even miss it altogether.

Leo zodiac signs may have an off-day wardrobe and hairstyle and need to stay home in comfortable clothes while looking frumpy instead of best dressed.

Cancer zodiac signs may be in fits of tears with the Moon in their sign, and 'tis the season to be jolly is missed when caught up in the feels.

It's a sad thing to watch, so if you're a friend or family member who has plans to hang out with a Gemini, Cancer, or Leo, cut them some slack.

Things will go haywire, and their dependability will fall short. It won't be fair to judge.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on December 19, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Full Moon in your sign was a doozy, and now that Luna has shifted into your solar house of money, you are more aware of your vulnerabilities than ever before.

You stayed up all night, counting sheep but not falling asleep, so now that the day is here, you're exhausted.

This awareness and overthinking are going to keep you feeling super tired when you need to be energized and ready to go. You will barely want to get out of bed.

There's nothing that bothers you more than a lazy person, and you certainly don't want to be that individual people call flaky or unreliable.

However, you might have to call out sick, take a rain check or give a friend disappointing news that you're going to be late.

You need more time, and rushing out the door is not your favorite, but for Sunday, it's what you've got to do.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It never fails. When the Moon enters your sign, you're emotional, weepy, and moodier than usual. You are wearing your heart on your sleeve for the next few days, and even though you suspect that this weekend was going to be a big tough, you were hoping to be wrong.

The reason why Sunday is so tough for you is that time has flown by, and you're still not ready for the holidays or the new year.

You see the clock ticking, and today you still will fall short of your goals. Your plate is full, and you wish that someone would lend a hand, but no, no one can, and even if they could, it's likely they would not.

So, it's you and your feelings today, Cancer, and this is what makes the day particularly hard for you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you in a slump lately, and it could be because Venus turned retrograde in Capricorn, which is your sector of health and routines.

You do not like to rush ahead without a game plan. And, some of the plans you had did not pan out for you this year. This was part pandemic and then a part you, even though you realize you're partially to blame.

You'd rather not go there. So, you'll spend your personal time doing very little — as much as possible. You need someone around to make sure you're fed and to give you lots of space but also take care of you.

You have to contemplate your next moves and strategize again, and this takes time.

You don't want to dress up, and you will take a make-up break. Oh, well. No one can look amazing all of the time. The day will just have to deal with you being less glam than usual.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association, and find out more here.