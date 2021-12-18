3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 19, 2021

For three zodiac signs who will have a great day on December 19, 2021, the energy today is dominated by Venus, the planet of love, as she turns retrograde for the first time in eighteen months in Capricorn.

Venus is the planet that is retrograde the least at only 7% of the time which means that when she does it’s something that we feel strongly about in our lives.

Venus rules love money, real estate, and overall, what we value in our lives and how we feel valued.

In Cappy, we’re concerned more about the practical matters of love and relationships. Are our needs being met? Are we making plans together? Do we have a healthy level of domestic intimacy?

This is more real love than being focused on dates or the often overtly romantic expressions of love.

What is even more exciting is that Venus turns retrograde just a few hours after the Full Moon in Gemini which means that emotions will be high, and any issues in our home and relationships will be more apparent.

Also add to the fact that when Venus turns retrograde, she will still be in her conjunction with Pluto which means that we may be dealing with more things from our past than we do during a normal cycle of the planet of love.

Today it’s important to make sure that we are practicing self-care, however, that looks for us.

Whether it’s a massage appointment or sleeping in the astrology today will have us craving not just love and affection but truly being valued ourselves.

If we are proactive and do these things first, we will be less likely to get triggered by situations in our lives which means that we will be able to react in a healthier way as well.

Venus Retrograde lasts until January 29th, so this is just the beginning which is why it’s important to prepare that how things are right now will not be what they’re like by the end of January.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 19, 2021:

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As the sign that Venus is spending a rare four months in during the course of her retrograde, you can expect to feel the benefits of this transit more than others. For you, during this time it’s important to make sure that you are not accepting something that isn’t truly what you want.

While Venus rules love, it goes even beyond that. It means that unless something truly resonates as a definite yes, then you have to make sure you’re not just taking whatever you can get. Be prepared to be brave today and during this astrological cycle as you will be able to gain greater awareness over just how much you create your own reality through what you choose to accept or not.

This is a fantastic time for your career as well, especially if you’ve learned to align with opportunities that truly feel like a part of your purpose. Today you should also feel very energized even with the retrograding planet in your sign because there is a path that will more rapidly unfold the deeper we go into it. You are entering into a very exciting time of your life just keep in mind that today is just the beginning!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

With the Sun in your sign as we experience Venus turn retrograde and the Gemini Full Moon, you can expect to see this hit your seventh house of relationships which also includes commitment as well. Oftentimes you are a sign that we don’t think of as being commitment inclined, but that is only when it seems that you have to choose or that you are left with more questions than answers.

For you to truly feel free you also need to feel like you have a safe space to return to where the love and commitment go without saying.

This transit and today is the beginning of reflecting on what the relationships in your life truly mean to you and also what commitment means as well. Before we can decide if we want to commit to something it helps us to actually understand what that means to us especially as it goes above and beyond just relationships.

This is a commitment to your career, to your life, and especially to yourself. In order to create anything, we have to be fully committed to it, this includes a life that we love based on our authenticity.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As an emotional water sign who loves romance sometimes you can get caught up in the roses, quite literally, and not be as grounded in real love as you also need. With you being represented by two fish you have versatile needs that are important to you in life and in relationships.

For you, someone that often has no problem self-sacrificing and giving the benefit of the doubt, you’ll be thinking more today about what feels reciprocal in your life and what doesn’t. This Full Moon and Venus retrograde will be affecting your home and family while bringing some greater healing and understanding to the past.

With today being the day that both peaks, especially before the Moon slips into Cancer it’s a day to truly reflect on what feels good and in alignment with our home or family and what doesn’t.

While we have to be able to speak about our needs, sometimes it’s also about walking away if the words don’t seem to matter. Today, reflect on what home means, take a look around your life and see how it feels to you. Are people caring for you in the ways you need or only what they want to do?

Do you allow others to meet your needs, or do you have walls up? And of course, are there any areas where you’re ignoring your truth because you’re afraid of change? While this is a month-long journey, with the Full Moon happening just a few hours before, it’s a day for all kinds of truth bombs whether we’re ready or not.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.