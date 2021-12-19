3 Zodiac Signs Whose Sadness In Love Ends During The Moon In Cancer, December 19 - 21, 2021

When we have the Moon in Cancer, we have broken hearts that can no longer hold a torch for the one who has broken that heart. We have people around the globe making the firm decision to end the sadness and begin the heart-healing, in earnest.

Moon in Cancer may add to our weepiness, but as they say, the only way to it is through it, and that is exactly what this transit is about.

Getting through the pain, while knowing in one's heart that healing is both doable, and attainable. For some signs, this is a painful journey, though there is a light at the end of this tunnel, and that is exactly what Moon in Cancer can help us visualize and pursue.

Nobody wants their sadness to go on ad infinitum; we want closure, an end. We need the ability to move forward, and we know we can only do so if we are fully able to say good-bye to that which causes pain in our hearts. Moon in Cancer can help.

Zodiac Signs Whose Sadness In Love Ends During The Moon In Cancer, December 19 - 21, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's been a long-standing sadness in your heart, and it's become part of you. Sometimes you don't even know it's there, but when the time is right — it shows itself, and once again, you nod to your old friend.

You gave up long ago; you don't even try to heal, you just live with the pain and deal.

Moon in Cancer has help for you if you want it, Aries. The pain in your heart is due to melting away. It simply has to disengage from your emotional tie to it.

You've started to associate your life with this pain, and it is not necessary. That's where Moon in Cancer comes in to show you that there is nothing noble in torturing yourself over the past and the people who hurt you.

Their karma is theirs alone, and it is not up to you to carry the burden of their wrong-doings. Allow yourself the peace of letting go, with the help of the Moon in Cancer.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You, too, have always held on to your pain, making it part and parcel of your everyday life. You wear your sadness like a badge of courage that you lived to tell, and yet, you've told that story too many times and it's no longer relevant.

What's needed here is for you to make a firm resolution to let go of this heartache and move on with your life. Friends have mentioned to you that you seem to be stuck; wouldn't it be wonderful to become 'unstuck'?

To not have to lug this mental burden around with you, everywhere you go? You can do this. It takes belief in your own happiness AND the ability to work with the transits. Moon in Cancer is absolutely on your side for this one. You have the chance, so take it. Step into your new life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Moon in Cancer is like a special delivery for Libra's who nurse broken hearts. This transit may have you digging deep into the pain, and where there is profound searching, there is usually a profound find your treasure exists, Libra, and it is the liberation of your heart from the sadness that you carry around.

There is no further need for you to endure this weight, and Moon in Cancer stimulates in you a need for healing, and quiet. Your mind has been your worst enemy, but you know that your mind can also become your best friend. Let it do its job, Libra. Let your mind have the peace it strives for.

Let the energy of the Moon in Cancer into your soul so that you can finally walk away from the past and all it does to take away from your life, today.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda