Your daily horoscope for December 20, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Something in your home life could lead you to make crucial decisions regarding your career.

It could be that you have too many changes going on in the family, and your professional responsibilities are not aligning with your overall goals.

This is a time for you to work those things out to find some semblance of balance in your life. However, it can feel a little bit impossible or even lofty for you right now.



Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

A drive in the car to clear your mind could be an excellent practice for you right now. Buy yourself a new journal to write out your new year goals.

You know you need to make some timely personal changes, and you don't have the luxury of time to do them.

You are thinking quite a bit right now. However, you might lose some sleep if you do not dedicate some time and focus on resolving matters requiring your attention.



Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are in a self-protective mode right now, and there are some things that you know you need to do just for yourself. With Uranus in your house of hidden enemies during a bit of chaos, you are aware of your vulnerabilities and need to secure them.

This could mean committing to yourself about personal goals that you will not allow others to influence negatively. Remember to emphasize yourself first and not worry about being judged by others.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today, it's all about you and what you want today. You are in a dreamy state of mind, and this is where you will learn and grow the most.



It's time for you to spend a little bit of energy on your spiritual development and not allow the worldly parts of the world to get in the way of your hopes and dreams. You will have insight into what you need for your future.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Sometimes you can be a little bit on the psychic side of things. Right now, something isn't exactly in your life, and you know it. So monitor any stressful situations when you feel that they inhibit your sense of security and personal space.

In fact, make it a point to avoid toxic individuals including visiting relatives, and be cautious around anyone who acts passive-aggressively. Just because they are family does not mean you need to let your guard down.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have a lot of faith in others, but someone may rock the boat by how they act around you. It could be various things are going on in their lives cause them to be inconsistent.

However, this is where you need to draw the line, and you may not have much tolerance for flakiness in others.

But this being the holiday season, you can have well wishes towards others, but create a little bit of distance so that they can do what they need to do without disrupting your life.



Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Some sort of change our loss can occur around your home and family, and perhaps you were not made aware of it until recently.

The holidays can be when secrets get revealed about family members or adults. You might learn something that changes your opinion about traditions. Expect the light bulb to turn on as how you perceive things in one way is suddenly changed to another.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Make your plans, and don't take time for granted. You have hopes and dreams, and you have been romanticizing how you will go about making them come true. Some things you cannot ever learn from a book or accomplish in a classroom.

Illusions that you had believed will start to disappear once you get started. Still, the good news is that once you have a clear vision of reality, you are in a stronger position to have the success you long for.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While you don't necessarily mean to be suspicious, you are. There's a part of you that is no longer open and willing to bargain or trade your time for someone else's attention.

Instead, you can see your personal value and put a high premium on your energy and efforts. This is good for you as you will start to use your skills and talents wisely and not squander them for the sake of pleasing someone else.



Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You may be quick to fall out of love with someone just because something's changed and you are not sure exactly what it is. But, on the other hand, you might realize that their habits are incompatible with your own. This can be difficult, and strain your ability to compromise.

Although this is a sad moment, it can also be a positive new beginning where you start to move from a romantic relationship towards a more suitable friendship for you both.



Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

One little white lie is all it takes for you to lose faith in a trusted and admired person. Truth means so much to you, and if you can’t get it here, you’ll find it elsewhere.

This is all you need to start a new life for yourself. However, you might not wholly divorce emotionally from individuals who disappointed you.

Still, you can begin to identify with changes you need to make that give you back your freedom and power.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are in a romantic and melancholy mood, and you should do things that allow you to enjoy your life.

You are magnetic and alluring right now. So why not trust in ways that draw attention to yourself and compliment your body, delicate features, and personality.

Take yourself out and enjoy some me-time and splurge on things you want to have.



Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

