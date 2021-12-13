3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 14, 2021

While some aspects remain hopeful for many under the zodiac, this Tuesday can be tricky for some zodiac signs who will have a rough day on December 14, 2021.

We see the Taurus Moon square with Saturn in Aquarius, leaving many zodiac signs to feel as though they do not have the freedoms they once did.

It could spark a depression you are trying to actively fight off in this aspect. It may be easier to surrender into this darkness as hope begins to dwindle.

No one can find the right words to inspire you to find your happiness under this aspect as well, as any motivation you are given can easily be dismissed in your mind.

Be cautious to not lash out at others, especially your partners. People are actively trying to understand what you are experiencing and your complex nature. If they don’t understand the situation right away, don’t associate it with them not understanding you at all.

These three zodiac signs will have to actively fight against having a bad day.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 14, 2021:

Virgo

Virgo today may be challenging for you. Your emotions are louder than your rational thoughts today. It will be next to impossible to understand all that is happening in your life. So it’s time to slow things down before you end up hurting someone in a moment of anger.

Today, you may find that you are lashing out at the people you care about when you are usually more understanding or even patient with them. It is easier to have an emotional reaction at this moment. However, it’s likely not the people you care for that are the root of your turmoil.

Likely, you have a lot of things that are creating a sense of urgency or even anxiety in your life right now. It’s a difficult time of year, and you may feel as though you are drowning in the chaos. You do not have to keep the nervousness to yourself, but be cautious of how you project it onto others as well.

Cancer

Cancer, today won’t be the easiest for you and will be presenting many difficulties. You are seeing a lot of instability in your connections today, both romantically or otherwise. However, instead of hearing what they need from you to be a more supportive person in your life, you only want to listen to yourself speak.

In this, you need to recognize that some problems need to not be won but worked through together. There is less right and wrong, and more needs to be heard and understood. No one is perfect, and today would be used best if you accepted your flaws.

Be cautious with your spending habits today and avoid activities with which you tend to be overindulgent. Take things in moderation.

Capricorn

Capricorn, today your downfall comes at your hand. How can people help you when you ask when you don’t believe them and try to respond? Your distrust in others around you can only serve you so much.

You need to be protected today, but you may find yourself overcompensated to keep your peace. Be aware of this. If you’re not willing to get support from others and hear what they have to say, then better to keep to yourself and see what self-care you can provide.

This too shall pass, and your comfort with others will return. Just be sure to not sabotage connections because of a bad brain day. If the world is a little too loud and people feel like they aren’t being honest when bringing you comfort, try to find the words you need to hear and say them to yourself.

