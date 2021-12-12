Your weekly love horoscope for December 13, 2021, to December 19, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs.

This week we need to prepare for Venus in Retrograde, as well as the shadow period that precedes it.

This is when we will be feeling the severe influence of the planet Venus, more so than ever.

Like any retrograde, some negatives can arise during this time and could facilitate breakups of couples who haven’t been working out for a while.

However, Venus Retrograde usually has a more positive outcome than other retrogrades in astrology. This can help facilitate some added bonuses both financially and romantically.

We can look inward and break down the dichotomy of our connections, helping us better understand each other. We uncover deeper appreciation for the people we are always falling in love with.

Your relationship has a chance to really take off this week and bloom into the connection you have always looked for in another. So keep your heart open and be willing to do the work to support your partner.

Weekly Love Horoscope For December 13 - 19, 2021:



Aries

(March 19 - April 19)

Aries, this week you may need to be more mindful of who you invite to spend time in your life.

There may be people among you who do not have your best interest at heart or may overall not be the kind of person you wish to associate with. Therefore, this week you are urged to choose to be alone over someone who makes you question your morals.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, it is not healthy to lose yourself in loving someone. It can be argued that this isn’t true love but rather fixation.

Be cautious not only to set but to respect boundaries within a connection. Caring for someone requires understanding no and honoring the person when they need some alone time to themselves.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, this week you may find yourself asking if you are invested in this person or if you just enjoy how they admire you.

Your love may be loving how they love you, but not extended to the person and their heart. So be cautious not to inadvertently lead someone on for your own comforts.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, one of the things that makes you such a fantastic lover, is your attention to fine detail.

This week you may wish to make this more known and shower your significant other in compliments outside of the norm. This is a way to show them that you see them and how deep your appreciation goes.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you are so wonderful with your words and can illustrate a story simply through your speech. Words call from your lips like poetry.

So speak to your lover; don’t worry that you're taking up space when you have an audience who is fascinated with your enchanting rhyme and rhythms. Keep talking, and be sure to ask others to add to the story you’re weaving.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, if you’re in a long-term committed relationship this week, you may feel as though you wish to walk down memory lane once again.

If there’s been a disconnect in your partnership lately, it may benefit you to revisit how and why you first feel for each other in the first place. Sometimes the answers you need are in the past.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, if you aren’t articulating all you need within a connection, how can you be so disappointed at their efforts?

As difficult as it may be, you need to be honest with your partners and let them know how you need to be loved. Never assume they can read your mind; it will only lead to heartache.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you need to save a little bit of your heart for yourself this week.

You may be giving too much away too quickly, which may not be an issue for others, but you may want to dip early in the connection if you feel too exposed. Only reveal what you wish. You are allowed to keep parts of yourself private if you are not ready to share them quite yet.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, all you want is for your relationship to stabilize. Still, in this, you may be wanting your partner to bend in ways you are incapable of.

Are you asking for things in your relationship that you would be willing to give if they were asked in return? Be sure you can be open to criticism as much as you are ready to give it out.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you are willing to make commitments this week to appease your partner.

You are incredibly eager to show others that you see and honor them; however, are you loving them in their love language or your own? Be sure that you can explore what they need without taking offense over feeling like you’re in the wrong.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, this week you may want to explore more about your love interests' lives and explore their history.

However, this can create mixed signals as you still need some time to be independent. Be sure that you express that you need space because you like your time on your own and not leave the message blurred to leave them assuming you are using them.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you can quickly adapt to new connections or even to old partners as they grow. But are others as expecting as you can be?

Are they willing to learn the intricacies that you are made of? Be sure you’re asking this question. You’re worthy of the love that you’re always giving to others.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination. You can find out more at her website.