3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 12, 2021

Three zodiac signs who have a rough day on December 12, 2021 start this day out on a neutral note, with Sagittarius in our Sun, and the Moon in Aries, we slowly glide on in to whatever catches our attention.

Intensity builds as the day progresses, and with the help of additional transit Moon sextile Saturn, that intensity may present itself as pickiness, intolerance, hostility or even meanness.

This one's on us, as to whether or not we're going to allow the beast out of the cage.

A great big bad mood is on the horizon for a few of the zodiac signs here, and this could be the kind of day where discretion is not only needed, it might be what saves you in the event you get yourself too deep into trouble.

Rough day equals bad mood, and 'bad mood' is a trouble making jerk who pushes their luck and thinks nothing of the consequences.

It's pure foolishness, and because of Moon in Aries, it's slightly veering off towards the hostile. We'd all be better off today if we think before we speak as our words may cause damage on a day like this.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 12, 2021

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You feel as though there's a hairpin trigger on your mood and it's just waiting to be set off. All you need is a reason to explode, and explode you will.

The truth is, you don't really need another reason because at present, your life is really shaky and there's something going on that no one knows about, and it's serious.

Your living situation may have become unbearable and only now do you realize that you may have to start thinking about living somewhere else.

It's a harsh realization, and it's making you snappy and on edge. You blurt out mean things today, and you regret your words almost instantly, as you unleash your anger on all the wrong people. You'd be better off not expressing what's on your mind today, Aries.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This is the kind of day where you get lost inside your own thoughts, because you believe that you're on to something and at some point, because of this realization, you're going to have to confront someone - which will upset them, and you for simply having to do it.

This is more than likely work related. What's needed here is your own power of discretion; remember, this is the workplace, if you are furious over how someone executed their job, you need to use diplomacy and tact while dealing with them.

Still, because of Aries energy and Saturn's influence, you'll have a hard time holding back. You care - someone else doesn't, and their lack of concern is basically what's going to be your obsession for the day.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What's on your mind is advancement. That means ambition, career goals — plans, plans, plans. You feel fierce and strong, ready to achieve everything you set out to do, but you'll be halted mid-track by some familial issue. Yes, another family problem that demands you mediate and restore balance.

Why you? Why always you? Well, because you're there. That's how it works. When we ask, "Why me," we have to look at the facts: if we are in a bad position, who puts us there? We did.

There are no victims here, and you're not some sad sack whose destiny is to only take care of family when they need you...yet, that is where you are in life, at the moment, so the only person you're really angry with today is you. You are angry at yourself today for not doing what you want to do. It's that simple.



Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda