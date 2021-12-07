3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Changes During The Sun Conjunct Mercury Starting December 8, 2021

Sun Conjunct Mercury rules communication, and when these two planets come together in the sign of Sagittarius the end result is that three zodiac signs whose love life changes feel it the most.

Starting this week, but specifically on December 9, 2021, this is the optimum time for getting together with people to discuss ideas and for the sharing of friendship.

This particular transit suits us all well, and certain signs of the zodiac will definitely be able to make the best of it.

This is a great time for getting one's point across, for speaking articulately and for being understood.

Listening is an important aspect of this transit, and if you are in a love relationship where things need to be talked out.

This is the perfect time to do just that. If you've wanted your love life to change, then time is of the essence.

If you have the gift of gab, then you are in your element, during Sun Conjunct Mercury.

It is absolutely advised to say what's on your mind now as opposed to waiting for a time that you may feel is 'safer' or more opportune. Here's the thing. the opportunity is here and now, pay attention to it, and act accordingly.

Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Changes During The Sun Conjunct Mercury Starting December 9, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are going to approach your person of interest like a salesperson, and you are literally going to 'pitch' them an idea, as if you are trying to sell them what's on your mind.

The fun part is that it's not a bad idea. You probably do need to sell your idea to your loved one, as they may not know exactly what to do with the info you're about to lay on them.

This could be life changing material, Gemini, and you should be proud to be smart enough to think of something this positive.

When you present your idea, Sun Conjunct Mercury will back you up, meaning this is the right place and the right time to include your partner in your madness.

You're lucky. The person you love is totally into anything you have in mind, and not only that, they have a few ideas to add to the mix — ideas you'll be thrilled to hear about.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's all about talking during Sun Conjunct Mercury. And not only that, it's about finding a solution through talk, which is something you and your loved one need to do. What's fortunate is that you both love each other and are ready to put in the legwork necessary to enliven and improve on your relationship together.

All it takes is a little trust and a whole lot of expression. Stay open to them, as well, listen carefully to what your lover wants; don't make it all about your needs. They have needs to, and a good, solid conversation could change your love life for the better.

You have the power of communication on your side, and honestly, this transit sets you up for success, and why? Well, because you're Leo, and success is what you set out for.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

An interesting thing is about to occur in your love life, Aquarius. You are about to share something with your partner; something the two of you never thought to share before. With proper communication and a plan, this could potentially change the both of your lives for the better.

You've needed this shift, and Sun Conjunct Mercury is all about bring that shift to you, personally. You may have been teetering on the verge of breaking up, or worse, staying together in boredom and dreariness.

Now, there's a new thought in town, and if you both put your minds to it, you can escape the drudgery of being in a relationship and make that partnership into something that never stops growing and changing.

If you are receptive, Aquarius, you will change your relationship and your love life for good. Now, you have to start talking with each other. Get on it!

