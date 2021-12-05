3 Zodiac Signs Who End Toxic Relationships During Mars Sextile Pluto Starting December 6, 2021

What this transit, Mars sextile Pluto, brings for certain signs of the Zodiac, is strength of character. This means that we stand by what we believe in and we act, without reserve, because we have complete faith in where we're going.

Mars energy works very well here, and Pluto, though a bringer of very dark energy, gives us a broad enough vision to see all sides of the coin. So, if we are about to make up our minds on some grand move we wish to make, in love, our decisions will be made wisely.

Now, here's where sextile Pluto comes in. We speak of dark energy, and in this case, that energy is about removing ourselves from a toxic environment. We have come to accept that this is not for us; it's a bad scene and it can only drain us of everything good inside, unless we make a move to detach ourselves from it.

On December 5, Mars sextile Pluto will be in our sky, and it will influence our decisions on whether to stay in a toxic relationship, or whether to go. For many who know this feeling of being trapped and scared, the tides are about to change. Freedom calls.

Zodiac Signs Who End Toxic Relationships During Mars sextile Pluto Starting December 6, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Mars sextile Pluto has the power to make you feel two things: scared and ready. You don't like what's happened within the confines of your love relationship. In fact, it's gotten so out of hand that it's become a way of life. Now, what's expected of you is to stick around for all the toxicity you can handle.

Your partner has no intention of changing, and that leaves you. As an Aries, you can only live with fear for so long because you transmute that energy into action, and this is exactly what's about to happen when you decide that your romantic life is way too toxic to be considered loving; it's no longer loving, it's now expectation and stress, and very little else. If your partner is content to watch it all fall apart, then you will let them, from a distance.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Mars sextile Pluto brings you an inspiring idea, one that you considered but never acted on, and that is the idea of leaving your toxic relationship. Others do it, so why not you? You've been brainwashed to think that you need to 'stick it through' to the very end.

In this case, that end is upon you; it's now, in fact. If you stay in the toxic environment that you are now in, with your so-called romantic partner, then you will find yourself slipping into a depression that will eventually eat you up. In other words, you have to get out and save yourself.

Enough is enough; this thing has become pure poison, and if your partner says another word, you'll go out of your mind. Nothing works in this relationship, so why not grab the life you deserve and spare yourself the misery of sticking around for the toxic waste dump you're in now.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You're in your element when Mars sextile Pluto comes to town, and what it's going to stir up in you is a deep resentment for the person you're romantically involved with. You've been holding on to this feeling for quite some time, and it's starting to feel stale, rotten.

You wonder where the love went, and how it became replaced by boredom and passive aggressive behavior. There's nothing here, and that's something you can no longer handle. What are you waiting for?

This is something you ask yourself way too often for it to be considered anything less than a toxic relationship. It's past the time for 'the talk' though that is still recommended. You need to leave this situation. Arrange for a safe exit and then, get yourself outta Dodge, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda