3 Zodiac Signs Whose Luck In Love Changes During Mars Square Jupiter Starting December 6 - 20, 2021

How we perceive the idea of luck is definitely an individual perception, indeed.

One might see 'luck in love' as being able to marry a rich person. Another might see it as the perfect sex life.

Then again, there might be someone who sees 'luck in love' as not having to bother with having a partner, while another might come to know that kind of luck as being partnered with your best friend in an eternally devoted state of love, passion and romance.

We think we all want the same thing: love, but what a person wants from love can be different for each individual. One person's luck may be another person's misfortune. Love is love, but we don't all want it the exact same way.

During Mars Square Jupiter, some folks are about to get lucky — their way. That doesn't mean everyone gets proposed to on this date. Luck in love means that for these zodiac signs below, they get the love they seek in the manner that pleases them the most.

Zodiac Signs Whose Luck In Love Changes During Mars Square Jupiter Starting December 6 to 20, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you want in love is an affirmation that you are the ONE, meaning, you want to know that there's no one better than you, and you want this info to come from the person you are romantically involved with.

Good thing for you, because Mars Square Jupiter is one of those transits that inspires people to tell the ones they love how much they love them.

Your special person does notice you, you've never been off their radar in fact. What they do like to do is hold back on the adoration because they feel you are such an egomaniac that you expect adoration and worship.

Well, if a little ego gratification is all you need now and then, you're in luck, because Mars Square Jupiter is going to prompt your partner into letting you know just how much they adore you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Mars Square Jupiter puts you in the right place at the right time, when it comes to being lucky in love. You are going to find yourself doing something you wouldn't ordinarily do. Jupiter's energy is inspiring, in so much as it prompts you to take on new responsibilities where this 'work' takes you to the place where you feel fulfilled.

This feeling of being complete makes you very attractive, as your vibe reads as solid, confident, sturdy, and people are very attracted to people who don't come off as neurotic, needy or scattered.

So, confidence and assurance is what's going to bring you luck in love. You will put yourself in the right place at the right time, without knowing how positive it really is, and then you'll get to experience the fruits of this action in the form of love and adoration.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If Jupiter is transiting, then Sagittarius is reacting, and in this case, Mars Square Jupiter, you will be feeling very adamant about what you want in love. It's taken a long time for you to come to any kind of clear decision when it comes to who you want in your life, and how you want that love to look.

A major decision will be made this week, and you will choose to be with the person you are now involved with.

This will make them very happy, and their happiness will act like a summoning agent for more and more happiness. Jupiter energy is expansive, and it will make your love life expand, suddenly you see promise, excitement — a future. This is your version of luck in love; the time it takes to figure out what you want to do, and then, to do it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

