Your weekly horoscope for the week of Monday, December 6, 2021 to Sunday, December 12, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs.

Horoscope For The Week Of December 6, 2021 - December 12, 2021

This week we are focusing on shifting our moods out of our low slumps and regaining the confidence that lies within each of us.

The week starts with the Capricorn Moon in conjunction with Pluto (also in Capricorn) which will be lowering our energy and creating a lot of doubt within ourselves.

We may find that we are questioning our abilities or even if life gets better from here on out.

The mission this week will be challenging this way of thinking to create a brighter outcome.

The Moon moves into Aquarius this Tuesday, which we may find ourselves toggling between combating any feelings of isolation with the need to socialize.

The loneliness can be easier than the latter, but if you find the right company it is encouraged to embrace it and live a little, leaving your worries behind.

This Thursday some under the zodiac may find that with this Aquarius Moon conjunct with Jupiter in Aquarius that they are finding higher profits coming in.

This can be a financial blessing that helps combat any worries that have been arising in regards to security and will help many feel free from their burdens.

The week will end with the Moon in Pisces, asking us to explore our true identities.

This can present freedom and release of expectation, but this growth can also create a sense of irritability with others who don’t understand our inner workings. Be patient when reacting and take a pause when needed.

Weekly Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, Monday December 6, 2021 to Sunday, December 12, 2021

Aries

(March 19 - April 19)

Aries, this week can be extremely stressful for you especially as you revisit the life you once knew and the connections you have lost along the way.

This may remind you of a grievance that you thought you had already proceeded through but are realizing in the past you merely skated over.

It’s time to sit down with that past version of yourself and truly unpack the heartache you have been dismissing for far too long.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, it is being proven once again that you can be extremely adaptable to the environment around you.

You may find that you are thriving this week and living your best life…at least on the outside.

Ask yourself if you’re really willing to change for the things that are coming into your life or if you would be happier servicing your energy elsewhere. Your happiness cannot be sustained if you lose yourself along the way.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it feels so much that you have been through a world of change and right now you are seeking a constant to call home.

Try your best to seek out the friends who have been riding or dying since day one.

It will be easier to isolate and it could be tempting to fall back into bad habits that you thought you wouldn’t need to face again.

Learn to forgive yourself for days that are too difficult to be the best version of yourself.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you really are the rock of your friend group this week. You are able to deliver perfectly crafted advice that your friends have been hoping to hear for as long as they can remember.

You are really showing up for the people in your life.

However, it is urged to ask if they’re showing up for you too or if you are feeling more and more isolated.

It’s wonderful how much you’re doing for others, but don’t be afraid to take up space too.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this week’s goal needs to be establishing a routine and sticking with it. Don’t bite off more than you can chew.

The hope is to be realistic with yourself and not idealistic.

It’s wonderful that you have big dreams and aspirations, but if you don’t have the stamina to endure these things right now, it’s asked that you set your sights a little smaller so you can feel a sense of accomplishment that you can maintain.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this week if you are not fully in it, it will result in a series of failures. You have to invest yourself in your dreams and not just hope that they will happen to you.

Take affirmative action and go for gold.

There is no way that you can possibly disappoint yourself if you at least try to make greatness happen in your life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you need to identify what isn’t working for you this week. You may feel as though you are so close to achieving your goals and always fall short.

The problem lies within a hiccup in your daily routine that is keeping you distant from accomplishment.

This may be an unhealthy connection you harbor or a bad habit that you are being called to quit.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the ending you have been avoiding is coming today. This may be a week you separate from your partners or leave an employment that is keeping you unsatisfied.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

This is the end of the line, but a closed chapter to celebrate!

All good things must come to an end and honoring that instead of making things work will help you not hold resentment in the days to come.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you may be feeling as though no one understands you lately and this week it will feel even more so.

But you have to ask yourself; are you letting anyone know the real you?

If you’re keeping your problems to yourself then how does anyone know there is a conflict in your soul? You don’t have to be the strong friend this week, ask for help.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, nothing worth having for you ever truly made sense, which can be scary as someone who tends to think rationally.

However, you must know that this week when you hear the call to follow your desires you must respond.

Do not let another minute go to waste living a life you are not proud of.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, this is not the week to conform. Rather, you should practice experimenting with your idea of identity.

Dress the way you want to, apply for the jobs you feel unqualified for, pick up the hobby that has been circulating your mind.

If you are pushed this week to be the person you aren’t, remind the world of the wonderfully chaotic delight that you truly are.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, this week you may find that there is a cause you are passionate about. Let it move you.

If you have been experiencing difficulty lately finding a reason to keep moving, let the need for justice in the world pour through.

It is advised you do your research and speak loudly about the things you are most concerned about.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination. You can find out more at her website.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.