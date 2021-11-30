3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 1, 2021

Can you believe we've made it this far? If you're reading this, there's a good chance you'll be starting the month out on a happy-go-lucky note, especially if you are one of the three signs destined to have a great day, today.

Our main cosmic influence today revolves (literally) around Neptune as it goes direct after a long retrograde.

Neptune Direct can work two ways on us. It can free us from delusion, letting us see the truth finally, or, it can put us front and center for the revelation of 'too much truth.'

As we all know, the truth can set us free, but the truth also hurts.

For some folks, however, the pain will be bypassed altogether on this day, and good for you if you are one of the lucky ones.

It's a great day because Neptune Direct pushes us into the light, all falsehood fall to the wayside, and we like the idea of knowing what we're working with, that there are no dastardly surprises waiting to jump out of the shadows to attack us. A day free and clear of disasters! Woohoo!

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 1, 2021:

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today is one of those days for you, Scorpio, where no one gets in your way, and you feel you can afford to slip off into your own world for a while. This might mean fantasy, or it might be a shopping spree, but whatever it is, you're going to have fun, your way, without the interruption of fellow humans.

It's a good day for you to take off, but if you're to remain at work, you'll still feel that sense of satisfaction today. Whatever you work on will be met with acceptance and approval. You just can't go wrong on this day. Neptune direct energy really clears the path for you, and for this alone, you feel deep gratitude. Nothing like a day that totally goes your way, eh, Scorpio?

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Things have been going well for you for a while now, and you're the kind of person that knows how to extend the good, while getting rid of the bad. This is what your day will be about, as well. Think of it this way, Sagittarius , you will wake up knowing the day is going to be good, because as of recent times, you've made up your mind to insist on good days.

You feel like you're on a roll; you won't let depression or temperament get in your way, because you know what NOT to do, and that is, of course, all about not giving in.

You see the future as positive, and if today were to be a drag for you, you'd twist it around so that it couldn't remain in the negative. You WANT positivity, and that is what's going to act as the locomotive for more positive energy in your life. You have the key to happiness now, go for it!

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Even though we're weeks away from Capricorn season, you're already there, feeling the accomplishment before it even happens. Neptune Direct really helps your mental state, today. It's like a breath of fresh air that opens up the doors to new opportunity.

You're a die-hard worker, and you strive for excellence and nothing less. This day is going to show you that not only are you good at what you do.

You're amazing with other people on the job. Your role as leader will be affirmed today, which will bring you great joy, and that good feeling will follow you throughout the day. There is nothing quite as satisfying as a good well done, and today is going to bring that to you on a silver platter. Good job, Capricorn!



Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda