3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Month December 2021

Which three zodiac signs will have a great month December 2021?

December always comes with its ups and downs.

On one hand, we're happy to be in the Holiday spirit. There are prezzies to buy and to receive, and there are family dinners to attend.

December means it's the end of the year, and it ushers in the darkening of the light. The year is coming to a close, and as we all know 'years' have significance. It is during December that we go over what happened during the year, which is, of course, different for everyone.

We will have Sagittarius Sun until the 22nd of December, when we will start Capricorn season.

The two signs of the zodiac are perfectly placed. Sagittarius gives us our joyful spirit, and Capricorn comes in to remind us that we need to take that spirit and let it work in our everyday lives.

The work is just beginning, says Capricorn...but this is what life is: work. We all have to work, one way or another. This is why the Hindu's call the world, "Karma Bhumi" — the World of Work.

We start the month out by ENDING Neptune Retrograde, which is perfect because Neptune Direct brings us a kind of realism, one that we may have seen falling to the side, during the fabulous fantasy season of Neptune in Retrograde.

On the 13th of December 2021, we will have Mercury in Capricorn, which should whip us into great intellectual shape, and Venus Retrograde on the 19th.

This is the transit that will work with our insight and decision-making. We'll also be experiencing Chiron Retrograde, which will help us get rid of bad habits and the people in our lives associated with negativity. It's a strong month and the lessons will be plentiful, and meaningful.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Month December 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As soon as you take your first breath in December, you'll notice a difference, something seems...fresh. Newness is all around you, and your mental state feels clear, as if you've just spent countless numbers of hours trying to clear your mind from something burdensome.

And on December 1 — it's gone. You did the work to remove the problem, and during December, you'll get to see just how smoothly that works for you. In love, you will come up with 'the perfect plan.'

That may mean a way of improving upon an already good relationship, or it might be that you and your partner have passed a milestone, and once passed, it's all gold from her on in.

By mid-month, you'll have graduated to an all-business attitude, which suits you just fine; you needed to upgrade your business world, and you've been lazy when it comes to completing tasks.

This will change as you approach Capricorn season. And Aries, be prepared for unexpected visitors from the past, because they are a-comin'.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

December is going to bring you a new kind of courage; the power to speak up and say what's on your mind, and boy oh boy do you have things on your mind. You are heavily influenced by Venus energy this month, and that may add to your expressive nature.

While you didn't want to become the person who demands, you want to make it known to your partner that intimacy is part of your life and that it's important for them to know you in this regard, which means that it's important they listen to you.

You are dead serious about your spiritual life, and you want your partner to understand that this is no joke. December is also going to have you focused on appearance and self-care.

You've never said, "no" to a massage or a spa treatment before, but holy smokes do you need one now.

December puts you front and center in terms of naming what it is that you want, and when you can take care of yourself without the help of another, then you're all over that. Book those spa appointments now, Taurus, those treatment beds are waiting for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This month is going to bring into focus the people in your life that are REAL. You have seen 'em come and go. All the fakes, all the false people who never came through for you when you needed them, and you are going to make an executive decision: "Get rid of everything that doesn't work for me. Period."

You get to be a little more social than usual, Gemini, which makes you happy, but your own new-ground confidence will not only attract new people to you, but you'll be getting the red-carpet treatment by those who already know you.

You love feeling like a star, and December is about to give you much of that. You'll be keener than ever during this time, so use that abundant intelligence of yours to weed out what is important and what is just trash - because there will be much trash. That's the gist of the month for you getting rid of that which no longer serves you, as in permanently.

No more talk, Gemini, no more complaining and doing nothing about it. December is when you get it together, and because of the massive positive energy that accompanies you this month, 'getting it together' looks pretty close to bliss, in your case.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda