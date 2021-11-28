3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 29, 2021

With the Moon in Libra and Mars Trine Neptune, we can pretty much assume that some people will be having a rough go at it, today, November 29, 2021.

What could have been a peaceful day may end up filled with strife and misunderstandings, due to Mars energy in Neptune.

Depending on your sign, this energy will not only be unwanted, but you won't know what to do with it. It's as if there are people in your life who want to argue with you just for the sake of arguing; there's no purpose, nor is there an original reason.

You just get on people's nerves today. It's not your fault, but there you are, getting to experience it nonetheless.

What makes this day rough is that none of it makes sense. By the time you'll go to bed tonight, you'll be wondering why-oh-why did this day go so badly?

Now, there's no real worry here. Nothing tragic is about to happen. But annoyances? Yeah, there will be plenty of those to deal with. Meaningless, annoying and relentless. Get ready!

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day on November 29, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The day is going to start out with a fresh new misunderstanding between you and your spouse/partner. What could stay small and innocuous is going to escalate into some kind of major argument, where neither of you feels content to stop bickering.

At one point, you may even realize that this entire argument is meaningless. You'll even suggest that you both stop, but your partner won't be in the mood to stop, in fact, they'll think it's the most worthy thing around, and will not stop until you both are screaming bloody murder.

And this all started first thing in the morning. Let that be a warning to you; this could be stopped before it starts. So don't play into it; this is the best day to keep your mouth shut and let someone else do the stressing.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The main thing that's going to determine how rough this day is for you, is about your gut feeling and what you do about it.

You'll be getting insights all day long. Neptune does this to us, gives us psychic energy and ramps up our intuition. Something inside you is making you upset; you feel you can't trust someone in your life.

You get it into your head that there's someone who is lying to you, as if you have some intense revelation about them, and it's all you can think about, that is, until you confront them.

You need to know if they've been lying to you about something, but you can't get hold of them!

This increases your frustration and lets you indulge further in what 'you think' is going on with them. There may be nothing to worry about at all, but tell that to your mind — because today, your mind is not going to be settled, at all.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

What you are dealing with today is overthinking things to the point of paranoia. It's very hard for you to concentrate and so, in your pursuit of the truth, you make several pit stops into your imagination, where you create scenarios of doom and gloom.

Simply because you can't sit still and just work things out. With Moon Trine Saturn in the mix, you might even find yourself lashing out at the people around you who definitely won't appreciate that negative attention.

What's positive about this is that people will not be taking you too seriously, but that doesn't mean you should give it all you have, in terms of how you lay into them with insults and judgement calls.

This day will pass, and you'll probably wake up with a few regrets, but if there's one thing that's worth regretting, it's the idea that you don't have to take it this far. Back off before you blow the world to bits.

