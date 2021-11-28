3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week November 29 - December 5, 2021

This time of the year tends to make us reflect on the previous months; what we've achieved, what we've gained, and what we've lost.

The first week of December isn't always a joyride, as it truly marks the year's end.

This is also the beginning of 'the dregs' where we sit around waiting for what feels like an eternity, for the year to finally come to an end.

We start out with Moon in Libra, Moon Trine Saturn, and work our way through Moon Square Pluto and Neptune Direct.

On one hand, that may feel like a breath of fresh air, but there are way too many conflicting transits to let us feel 'safe'. We may find ourselves on edge, unapproachable.

By December 3, we'll have a strange trip ahead as our Moon will be in Sagittarius, Sextile Saturn, which could very well take our paranoid thoughts and amplify them to the point where all we want to do is sit at home and wait it all out. It's going to be a strange and introverted week for some.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have a Rough Week November 29 - December 5, 2021:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This is a fantastic week for you to pour yourself into education and higher learning. You've always been interested in self-improvement and you've always signed on for courses and retreats that allow you the safe space in order to do this inner exploring.

You may get that chance again this week, but what will come up may not please you — automatically. Because you are honest with yourself, you may uncover something about yourself that you do not like. It can be worked on, and you will make it your life's work to undo whatever damage you've done due to this unchecked behavior of yours.

There is hope and that is because you are such a dedicated person. While this week may feel rough, it's only the beginning of your major cleanse. Let the demons out now, so that they may never raise their ugly heads again.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Due to Moon Square Venus and Mercury Sextile Saturn, you're going to feel like all you do is take one step forwards and two steps back, throughout the week. In love, you want to spill your heart, yet, you are starting to pick up on mixed messages from your partner.

Maybe you shouldn't spill all that love on them? Maybe you should. Maybe they need to hear it? All this confusion in love! It makes you want to back up, and then leap forward. Do yourself a favor, Leo, assume the best. Let your person know how you feel, but don't overwhelm them.

Say your peace and then slink into the shadows where you can smile happily, knowing you did a nice thing. You don't need to glue them to the wall to make your point; just be kind, let your nice side out, and be happy with the results, as it seems you are very loved, too.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are really doing your best to 'like' the human race, but it's just not working. You have your own personal problems to deal with, and human beings, for some reason, are just not on your list of 'things I need in my life'.

Everyone bugs you this week, and the only people you let in to your world are those who entertain you. You are done with being polite and ingratiating. You want to be left alone or to be made to laugh.

You take no responsibility for your state of depression and you blame everyone in the world for your own bad mood. Moon Square Pluto will have you throwing a huge pity party by week's end.

Unfortunately during this week, Virgo, you truly are the only person who exists in your world. Pity the fool who enters your circle this week.

