3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 24, 2021

For three zodiac signs who will have a great day on November 24, 2021, life suddenly seems more expansive today as the ruling energy is the move of Mercury from Scorpio into Sagittarius which will have us believing that just about anything is possible.

This of course is reinforced under the Sagittarian Sun who we are still feeling is a welcome relief from the intensity of Scorpio Season.

Mercury is the planet that governs our thoughts and communications, as he transits different signs, we see those areas of ourselves, and our lives are affected.

By nature, Mercury is detail orientated. He likes to plan and know what to expect. But Sagittarius is a bit different. Sagittarius likes to dream big and always has full intent on manifesting those into living a big grand life.

Mercury is details and Sagittarius is the bigger picture. Together this shift brings us not just a greater more expansive vision for our future but also the ability to plan the steps in order to create it.

This is a fantastic energy to take advantage of, especially during the two-week period between eclipses when anything can happen and at a dramatic pace.

Sometimes in life we seem to more readily accept that big changes take time, but at others, it seems when these changes happen more quickly than we had planned for we don’t know how to receive that.

This may be one of those times so it’s important to stay grounded in what it is you actually want to manifest so that you will be able to accept it with an open heart when it arrives.

The only other transit today under our waning Cancer Moon is the Venus-Mars sextile which will be affecting all of us for a rare eleven days this month.

This is the cosmic meeting of lovers and represents a sense of divine timing at play reinforcing the vibe that it’s not just big ideas that create a life we love, but big action as well, especially when it seems the universe is on our side.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 24, 2021:

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As a fire sign, you’re likely starting to feel more confident about yourself and your choices as the Sun has recently moved into Sagittarius. Not that you can’t get down with the intensity of Scorpio, but for you, it can feel a little dark and overwhelm at times which makes you question yourself more and also the motives of those around you.

Today though with both the Sun and Mercury coming home to play in Sagittarius it means that you should not just be feeling more empowered but that those ideas or plans you’ve been sitting on since August will likely be ready to be shared.

Right now, between Eclipses is a great time to start sharing with those around you as they will be more inclined to agree or jump on board and take a chance at what it is you’re thinking of.

This is truly an opportunity where people are going to be looking to leave their comfort zone and to jump ship off the train of normality and with your personality and charisma it’s the perfect opportunity to talk about what you’ve been thinking of.

Obviously, it has to begin with you not second-guessing yourself but that shouldn’t be an issue at this point, after all, you are always intent on following your heart no matter what it may mean.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Neptune is just wrapping up his retrograde in your sign which means that you’ve been doing a deeper dive than normal into incorporating all parts of yourself and your life into more wholeness. As a Pisces you often drift between reality and your dream world, often feeling as if you have to choose between the two, especially as it seems no one really ever understands you.

But during Neptune Retrograde you have the opportunity to revisit and reflect on the various dimensions of your personality which allow you to no longer feel like you have to choose but instead can simply be whoever you are in any given moment.

This is actually a superpower of yours and should be peaking today and even into next week as the planet continues to slow and turn. While Sagittarius isn’t your element, there is a certain inspiration that comes to you during this fire sign’s influence as you both are the two most philosophical of the zodiac. Embrace your wholeness and dreams today as they provide important clues on what is next for you in your life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With Venus currently in your sign life should be feeling more beautiful and loving than normal, especially as she transits Mars in Scorpio during their eleven-day dance in the skies. For you, this isn’t just about the possibility of relationships taking off but it’s also about how you feel about yourself and your life.

Look for opportunities today that come in the form of helping you create what you’ve always dreamed of. As an earth sign, you don’t always credit or listen to your dreams in the way that water signs do, but it doesn’t mean that they aren’t as powerful.

Right now, upgrades will likely be coming in with career advancements and even opportunities leading to more income and financial abundance overall. Embrace all the good that is coming your way affirming that you are worthy of receiving it and when these good things start happening don’t start questioning if it’s too good to be true.

That is only your old trauma brain that’s become accustomed to being disappointed. Today will be a bright spot in the month as you are feeling more positive about yourself which in turn lets you feel more optimistic about the opportunities that are knocking on your door. Just remember to say yes.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.