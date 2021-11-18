3 Zodiac Signs Who Find A Lost Love During The Vertex In Leo, Starting November 19, 2021

Three zodiac signs who find a lost love during the Vertext in Leo starting November 19, 2021 will feel the energy of romance with intensity.

With Vertex In Leo as our main source of cosmic influence, starting on November 19, we will all be concentrating on what is most important to us.

We will be swept up in the mindset that we need to take care of ourselves and put ourselves first, not in a selfish way, but in the way of self-preservation and self-love.

We will be going over pleasant memories, as well as giving time to thoughts about the people from our past.

Lost loves will resurface as if our positive energy alone brought them back into view. And in all honesty, that's exactly what we will be doing.

Vertex In Leo's influence is all positive; it steers us in the right direction, and sometimes that direction leads to the past.

For some signs, this may lead to reuniting with a past love, or even a friend with whom we've shared something unforgettable — something way too special to ignore.

That friend, or lover, may come back into sight during this transit. It will feel as though we've been gifted, and this gift will arouse in us deep feelings of gratitude.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The only thing that has ever stood between you and someone you'd consider to be a 'lost love' is your pride and your ego. You just didn't want to give in, and it seems they were right all along about something — something you never wanted to admit to.

Well, enough time has passed, and now you're working with the Vertex In Leo, which wants to snap you out of your pride tirade and give you a chance to rekindle something that was really special - before it ended with you insisting that you're right.

This lost love of yours never stopped loving you, they merely cleared the path of themselves so as to not bother you.

You gave them that impression, Aries: that their mere presence alone got on your nerves, and so, they left. That person is about to come back into your life. Are you ready for this, or is pride still in your way?

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

During Vertex In Leo, you will stumble upon an old contact — someone from social media that you formed a bond with, but let slip into nothingness over the years.

Still, this person always fascinated you, but at the time, you were distracted with 'real life' and couldn't really make the time for an online romance.

You might happen to come across a comment left on someone's post, and upon inspection, you will see that it's THEM — that person. That special friend with whom you shared some intense times.

You may want to kick yourself for ghosting them in the way you did, but here they are again — right in your face as if they have risen from the dead.

Their name alone will pique your curiosity, and there's a good chance you will reach out to them.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

November 19 brings us Vertex In Leo, which is a very positive event and has great significance to you.

You will be doing what you do best: thinking of the past, of memories, good ol' times, and past lovers, and you'll get it into your mind that if you're thinking of 'them', then, 'they' are probably thinking of you, too.

Chances are that you are right — they are thinking of you. Maybe it's the season for memories, but this person sort of became lost to you over the years.

Now, you can't get them out of your mind, and it feels good. Here's the fun part: they are thinking of you, too, like MAD.

You are the number one thing on their mind, and it would be a good decision to reach out to them and get to know them again. It's like a second chance is awaiting you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda