3 Zodiac Signs Whose Karmic Relationship Ends During Part Of Fortune In Aquarius November 18, 2021

The Part of Fortune. What an interesting name for a transit and one that is rarely spoken of, and for the three zodiac signs whose karmic relationship ends during this time on November 18, 2021, it's something to think about.

For Aries, Scorpio, and Aquarius zodiac signs Part of Fortune in Aquarius on November 18th brings a meeting with fate that breaks up karmic relationships.

The Part of Fortune in Aquarius deals with how we create abundance for ourselves. The Part of Fortune in Aquarius will run through each zodiac sign, inspiring innovative ways to create prosperity and personal riches. In this case, for a few of the zodiac signs here, it implies an escape hatch. Part of Fortune on November 18, 2021 is a way out of something that keeps us trapped, eventually leading to freedom.

The Part of Fortune in Aquarius specifically deals with how we release old ties, and what we do to free ourselves from the baggage we carry around, and the relationships that drain the very life from us.

Often times we find ourselves in relationships that we don't understand, and we may ask ourselves, "How is this still going on?" The Part of Fortune in Aquarius is what's going to help you find the point of origin, and the path that leads you away from it.

Karmic relationships are about to end during this transit, and there's a good chance we'll feel them begin to crumble. It's the end of a cycle for these kinds of relationships, and we will be more than happy to let them all go.

Zodiac Signs Whose Karmic Relationship Ends During Part Of Fortune In Aquarius November 18, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What you will experience on November 18, 2021 is a sense of renewed energy, due to the release of old, decrepit vibrations. You will be letting go of both the past, and all the past held in store for you, mainly a relationship that was 'supposed' to be important.

What happened over the years is that what was 'supposed to be' never manifested as anything more than an annoyance; you never felt much for this person, and they felt even less for you. Yet, the two of you played the game, pretending there was some sort of super bond between you.

What you are walking into now is the last time you'll ever have anything to do with this person because you've both made the choice to depart the friendship. This wasn't needed in your life, and so The Part of Fortune in Aquarius helps you see that it's worth is nil.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What this transit will remind you of is that you are special and that you do not need to dull your own shine by hanging out with people who are just not receptive to your brilliance.

This sounds snobbish, but it's the truth; you have surrounded yourself with the wrong people. It's not that these folks are bad, it's just that they continue to thwart your every effort, and your efforts are grand and mighty. You intend for the best, yet you've kept all these naysayers around you, and you're really starting to notice how bad they are for your health.

You will be releasing this troublesome relationships during the Part of Fortune in Aquarius, as it helps you to loosen the shackles of friendships that simply do not work. You're not one to compromise, Scorpio, and these past 'friendships' have only stood in your way of success.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What you will come to know as truth, on November 18, is the idea that you've been going at something the wrong way, for way too long a period of time. What's meant by this is that you have a goal in mind, and in order to make things happen, you have delegated tasks to people who simply cannot do them.

While they are now intricately, and karmically tied to your project, you know now, in your heart, that you must let these people go. They are driving you crazy with their inability and disagreeable attitudes. You don't need this in your life, and yet you accommodated all of this, thinking you were doing the right thing.

Now you have the Part of Fortune in Aquarius transmitting your zodiac sign, and it's so stimulating that you can't go on with the same plan as usual; you need to up your game, trim the herd, and get rid of that which doesn't facilitate your progress.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda