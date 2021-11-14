3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 15, 2021

The astrology of Monday's energy turns intense under the Scorpio Sun and Aries Moon.

For three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on November 15, 2021, they suddenly realize that the very thing we're avoiding is also the very thing we need to embrace.

Aries and Scorpio offer an interesting combination of depth, intensity, transformation, and motivation for Gemini, Cancer, and Leo zodiac signs who struggle to navigate the difficult energy coming to us on Monday.

If Scorpio represents truth, then Aries is action, but the approach of these Mars-ruled zodiac signs is part of what makes today uncomfortable for a few zodiac signs.

Together, starting November 15, 2021, these two are pairing up in the heavens today to help catalyst us into the phase of our lives where we stop trying to be something that we’re not. We stop trying to live up to the ideals of others, and each zodiac sign realizes that the truth is the only thing that can cut away everything that doesn’t matter.

This is also the purpose of Scorpio Season, which intensifies as it comes to a close in a week. The shedding, the cutting away, and the removing of all the parts of ourselves and our lives which no longer resonate as being part of our bigger lives are what this time is all about.

So often we overthink things when it comes to this. Contemplating how to know when something no longer fits or what it means to have outgrown something. But to all of these wonderings, it’s actually quite simple, it’s whatever your truth says.

Deep down all zodiac signs have an inner truth that knows maybe not what we should logically do next but knows how it feels. Whether it’s at the place we call home, in our jobs, friendships, or even in our relationships.

We know how we feel, maybe we don’t want to always admit what those feelings mean but it doesn’t mean that we don’t know.

Today’s energy should allow many signs to be able to tune into the frequency of truth, when that happens, we just can’t be surprised by what’s removed.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 15, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It still seems as if the wheel of karma is still turning in your life right now. Not that it’s necessarily a bad thing but it is prone to make things more difficult and challenging right now. It may feel especially hard right now to be able to see where hope is going to come from.

So many things have not gone according to plan and many of the events that you’ve been having to receive the consequences from that it’s hard to feel as if there is a way for things to become better.

Right now, it may feel darker than usual because you’re not sure exactly how to move from this space of things feeling like you can do nothing, write to a space of feeling excited about what’s to come.

But a big part of that is what level of accountability you’ve taken in terms of what's happened. While karma keeps spinning whether we take accountability or not, when we do, we are more apt to actually receive the lessons that we need to learn.

Right now, it’s important to spend time looking at the truth of the past few years, not the stories that you’ve told yourself. Try not to justify behavior or choices in the past and instead try to view it without the perspective of judgment.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As emotionally as you’ve been lately it’s been hard to negotiate your true feelings from those that have been triggered recently. Today’s energy could bring a realization that you just can’t ignore involving your feelings and an action that you want to take in moving forward in your life.

But this moving forward also connects deeply to the cutting away of something else. It feels like a lot of this double-sided energy is causing you pain which is only creating a bigger block between you and the truth that you need to acknowledge to free yourself from this current situation.

With this influence you will be asked to look at where the reluctance to move on in your life is coming from; what exactly are you afraid of losing or missing out on. This uncomfortable truth should likely bring about more certainty in being able to acknowledge and express your own feelings.

As this, all starts to combine within you and your life you hopefully should be able to feel some relief even if it causes tears because as difficult as our truth is too often admitted, it’s also the only thing that can help us heal.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

With so much going on recently you’ve probably even forgotten about all those little promises you made to yourself about self-improvement and self-growth.

This happens, not just with you but with everyone. The thing is though that this time was supposed to be different and if someone in your life hasn’t always said those words to you then perhaps it’s something that you’re whispering to yourself under your breath too afraid to say it out loud.

First of all, don’t be hard on yourself. This is the journey we all undertake. We pledge to grow, to change, to do better and then life happens and we get distracted. The most important thing is to remember to come back to it.

The path of growth is one that can deviate from any direction we think it will take and instead can lead to the most unexpected of places. But in order to find the magic in all of this chaos, we also have to make sure to return again once we realize we’ve become lost.

As you do this, look at what was the first thing that distracted you or was it just the challenge of growth consistently that derailed you. Then remember that even just being aware enough that what you’re feeling is you not living up to your own ideals for yourself is evidence enough that this time really is different.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.