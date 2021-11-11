Love Horoscope For Friday, November 12, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 12, 2021.

On Friday, the Sun trines Neptune in Pisces during the Moon entering Pisces, too.

We are emotionally driven by our dreams and our hearts can feel ambitious when it comes to love and romance. We are set to fulfill what we want in relationships, but first what we don't need must be removed to make this flow.

Aries

Try not to get your hopes up thinking that your relationship will improve sooner than is required for things to work themselves out.

These are dark times with love, and like a seed must first be hidden from the light, you are also at a period of growth that others won't see until it's ready.

Taurus

You need to be you. When you are in the limelight, and everyone is watching what you are going to do, it's tough.

You have to remind yourself constantly that your happiness comes first, and when you don't feel that you're connected with a person, then you have to work it out or work on moving on.

Gemini

Love conquers all, and when you feel afraid of being alone, it's self-love that will help you to conquer your fears once and for all.

Cling to the realization that your faith will pull you through, even if you don't feel heartbroken over a love you had, but then lost.

Cancer

Believe that your faith can carry you through a tough time with your partner.

Whether or not you're able to work things to the point of compromise, you will still manage to find a way to your dreams. And, despite all the pain you feel now, this too will be better for you, eventually.

Leo

When you share a moment with someone special, honor the energy. Don't try to change the subject or avoid a deeply personal conversation.

You are feeling these things for a reason, and it's to experience the fullness of the moment right where you are.

Virgo

Love is something to be thankful for, in many forms. From romantic friendship to the love of a spouse or friend, you have so many things in your life to be appreciative of, and this is where to let your mind wander more often, starting today.

Libra

Give yourself some time to relax and take a break from the problem.

Sometimes you just need a good night's sleep and some rest to clear your mind. You're less likely to feel anger or resentment when well-rested, and your mate will be thankful that you feel your best, too.

Scorpio

Remain curious about what makes your partner happy, attracted to you, and at ease.

Start something new that brings an element of surprise to your relationship. Begin a date night. Plan to go for walks together. Do one thing that is more than what you typically do and see what happens.

Sagittarius

Honesty is truly the best policy when it comes to love and relationships. You may be afraid that you'll get lied to again by a person you cared about, and this is a risk you could take.

But, you are learning to listen to your gut, to honor your instincts, and to pay attention to your intution. When you have the opportunity to say 'no' then do so.

Capricorn

It's good to talk about your feelings with others. You need to share your emotions openly: bring up your past, your family, and other areas that have caused you to remain withdrawn or less open.

Then, when you have admitted your fears, take risks and let yourself be involved more openly. You'll learn that there's nothing to be afraid of anymore.

Aquarius

Don't fight over money, as it's much better to talk about it and explore how financial things can work. It's easy to get caught up in anger or fear about money and what bills need to be paid now.

However, when you release the need to know all answers, you will find that things do work themselves out, and less arguing now can mean more love to share later.

Pisces

You may not feel like you're worthy of love at times, but you are worth way more than you realize. When you are not able to get out of a nasty situation, due to money or resources, don't give up hope. Your changes can start with you first.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.