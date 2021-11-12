3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Is Thinking Of Them During Moon Trine Mercury On November 12, 2021

Mercury rules communication and the airwaves. During any Mercury transit, we will experience something to do with how we express ourselves, and how we think.

Moon transits are about our mental state, and so when we have a transit such as Moon Trine Mercury, which will happen on November 12, 2021, we experience deep thought and the idea of how to make that thought turn into action.

Moon Trine Mercury will have us thinking about the people in our lives — people from the past, as well as those who may be a part of our future.

We will also be in the minds of those we once knew — old friends, ex-lovers, former partners. For many of us, we will not only be the thinker, but we will also be the 'thinkee' meaning, we will be the topic of someone else's thoughts and concerns.

This is the time of year when people remember who they were with at this time, last year. Those memories may be good or bad, but they are present nonetheless.

And we may very well be on someone's mind, and it might be an ex. If you've ever asked the question, "Do they ever think of me?" Your answer would be yes, they most certainly do.

Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Is Thinking Of Them During Moon Trine Mercury On November 12, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are very much on someone's mind these days, and it might have to do with something you once shared together around this time of year.

This is someone who once loved and trusted you but felt that you were not holding up your end of the bargain. You are on their mind now, during Moon Trine Mercury, and they are feeling very mixed emotions over this.

While they loved you very much, they also feel that you are toxic and must be avoided, by them, at least. This relationship ended on an ugly note and left a terrible taste in both your mouths, but still, this person thinks of you, and you of them.

It's one of those things where you have to try and remember the good, instead of focusing on the bad just for the sake of your sanity.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Moon Trine Mercury is going to jumpstart someone's thought about you - and those memories will resurge in their mind, causing great resentment. They may want to reach out to you, simply to scold you for your past behavior or they may just bite the bullet and let it slide.

What becomes obvious to them is that they were slighted by you and that you don't — in their minds — deserve to be happy.

So, this transit may not feel like much to you, but whoever you did wrong in the past — one ex, in particular — is on the warpath when it comes to thinking about you.

They begrudge your every move and thought they are, thankfully, harmless, their intention is to make you see 'someday' that you were wrong, and they were right.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Nobody likes to be made into a fool, and you are at the top of that list, Aquarius. How this plays into what's about to happen, is that, due to Moon Trine Mercury, someone in your life is not only thinking about you — they're talking behind your back.

This is an ex, someone you might have had a passionate fling with. Someone who wanted more than you could give, and now they are all about telling people you know about your private affairs.

This is a nasty person who can't keep anything to themselves, and they know you much you value your own privacy.

Their efforts will, fortunately, sound like sour grapes to anyone who finds themselves in the miserable position of being an ear to their rants, but they will try. You are on their mind, and that just makes them angry. If anyone needs a Snickers — it's this ex of yours!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda