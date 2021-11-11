3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Unlucky In Love During The Void Of Course Moon, November 11 - 12, 2021

Three zodiac signs who are unlucky in love will feel the impact of the Void of Course Moon from November 11 to November 12, 2021 when it moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

What an interesting name we have here: the Void Of Course Moon.

What is this? Well, we all know that the Moon transits through all of the constellations, all the time.

However, there's a period of time when it's not in any particular zodiac sign and so, before it hits a new zodiac sign, say for instance Moon in Scorpio, it goes through a period of time called the Void Of Course.

Sound ominous, doesn't it?

While it's not really special or ominous, it also leaves us without an influence to guide us, and that alone can bring about misfortune when it comes to love and romance.

During this Void Of Course Moon transit, a few of us will feel distinctly unlucky in love.

No luck in love? It might be time to retreat for a short while to get your bearings.

This isn't a time for worry, as things are what they are, and all things will pass, even feelings of unluckiness in love.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Unlucky In Love During The Void Of Course Moon On November 11, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You don't like to think of yourself as unlucky in anything, which is why you tend to accept everything in your life, even that which you no longer can stand.

You are so full of pride that you can't admit when you're in pain because admitting defeat would mean that your decision-making skills are lacking.

The Void Of Course Moon is going to point out these flaws to you, and it will be your turn to take in the information, rather than automatically reject it.

You've gotten yourself into something — a relationship that displeases you, and you don't know what to do about it.

It's making you sulk and act out, which makes everything even worse. Around November 11, you'll finally admit to the idea that, at this point, you are unlucky in love.

This could be the beginning of your healing period. Feel it to heal it, as they say.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Void Of Course Moon brings you right into its darkness. You feel off course yourself — unlucky, cursed. What is this weird phase you're going through?

You certainly didn't plan on being anything less than the brightest star in your lover's universe, and yet, that's not really what's going on, is it?

Your partner appears to be less than enthused when they are around you, and that hurts!

What did you do that was so wrong? It might not have been much, Leo, or it might simply be a culmination of many variables.

What will be known to you during Void Of Course Moon is that you are presently unhappy with the way things are turning out and you need that to change.

Will you put in the effort and time to make things right? Well, of course, you will — you're Leo, and you are magnificent.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have never considered yourself to be lucky in love, and Void Of Course Moon only emphasizes what you've already come to accept.

You have settled. You took what you could get and now you are living with it. Does it make you happy?

Not particularly, but then again, you don't seem particularly attached to the idea of being blissfully happy in a partnership, either.

This transit may stir up some melancholy in you, maybe even a little self-pity. But this is no new news for you.

You may not feel lucky in romantic love, but you certainly aren't without love in your life.

You have the love of your partner — even though it's far from thrilling — and the love of your family and friends.

Romantic love, in your opinion, is for fairy tales, and Virgo lives in the real world. You'll deal.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda