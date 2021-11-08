3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 9, 2021

Under the energetic influence of our Scorpio Sun and Capricorn Moon, three zodiac signs who have a rough day on November 9, 2021 could feel frustrated by the sense that the timing of the events in our lives are not in alignment with what we truly want to cause us to become impatient and take drastic action.

While part of this is the combination of Scorpio and Capricorn, the other is the square between Mars and Saturn that also is occurring today.

This tense aspect between the planet that wants us to take action and the one that is trying to have us learn the lessons associated with doing so is colliding in the sky creating a space of feeling impatient.

Squares are not negative aspects, but instead like the climax in our favorite action flick, it’s the point at which everything leads to and where things change.

Today as much as Mars wants us to move ahead with those passions and truths that are centered in the deepest part of ourselves, Saturn wants us to reflect on how we’re going to make it happen if we’ve learned enough from our past to be ready to move forward and to slow down enough so that we’re making things happen in divine timing and not our time.

This provides the biggest switch for us because if we can stay in a place of acceptance and flow then we can also be more able to be in the space where we’re not rushing to make things happen because we trust that when they’re meant to, they will.

Because we do have so much deep Scorpio energy present with Mars, Mercury, and the Sun present in this zodiac sign it’s important to make sure to remember to open a space within us for the truth to be felt instead of trying to suppress what it is we’re feeling.

The more avoided the truth feels under Scorpio, the more we will act out and there is nothing worse than having to make amends for something we did not just when we were impatient but when we didn’t trust the process.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 9, 2021

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There may be some feelings today around others, specifically someone that you’re in a romantic relationship with, seeming like they aren’t being appreciative of the work and process you’ve recently been going through.

You have made great strides in doing self-work that allows you to open to others differently than you have before, from a space of love, acceptance, and showing up for them with no instant gratification for yourself.

But to feel that another isn’t being appreciative may also just be the space of judging how you think they should be behaving without necessarily giving them the opportunity to show up as themselves.

Try today to ease into the feelings that you’re having and detach yourself from the expectation of a particular behavior.

It’s not wrong to want to feel valued and loved by our partner, but we have to make sure to look beyond what our ego needs into what our soul is desiring.

Also be aware of self-sabotage today as instead of taking responsibility for your feelings, you may instead create a situation from nothing which could harm the progression of a relationship.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Not everything slides off our backs, so when we pretend that we’re always fine we can’t very well be surprised when everyone always treats us as if we are.

We can’t set up a reality for ourselves and then be upset that others uphold it. Sometimes it comes naturally for you to jump from one thing to another in an effort for you to get over or move past things that hurt, but when you do this, you also don’t really give yourself the time or space to fully heal.

Try today to look at the parts of yourself or your past that you have tried to skip over but that is still there just as fresh as when it happened.

As much as you are always able to move forward in life, which is a gift, doing so in an effort to not truly heal or feel is something that will eventually always come back to hurt you in the long run. This may be what surfaces as impatience or trying to change that inner self-dialogue so that what happened in the past doesn’t feel like it hurts as much as it does in the present.

This won’t work though.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

The only way through this pain that you have experienced is to actually feel it and to also see who you are now that you’ve experienced it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

In an effort to create this new chapter that you’ve been focused on, today may be one of those days where self-doubt creeps in as it seems like nothing that you’re doing is actually feeling like it’s working.

This may be perspective, but it may also be you not being in alignment with the universe.

If you are trying to force what you think should happen next or what you want the universe to do for you then you aren’t naturally in the flow of life.

When this happens it feels like everything we’re doing is being blocked or challenged which can lead us to feel impatient and even give up. Your new path is meant for you and a great deal of healing work has gone into making it happen.

Right now, the most beneficial thing would be to reflect quietly whether through meditation or out in nature, and feel into what you are supposed to do next.

When we just operate from what we think is best, we’re always going to be disappointed, however, if we can let go of how we think we should be operating and instead ease into the plan of the universe we will always find greater success.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love.