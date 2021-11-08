3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 9, 2021

As we begin the day with the Scorpio Sun and Capricorn Moon, we will be called to reconnect with our deepest passions which will ignite a newfound determination to take action on them.

And, for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on November 9, 2021, this is a wonderful time for a change.

Joining this astrological energy are two other transits: Mars conjunct Mercury and Mars square Saturn.

Mars is the planet that rules the masculine, he governs our deepest passion, motivations, and ambitions to take action on the things that matter most to us.

Mars doesn’t give up. He doesn’t waver in this determination yet does remain flexible in his plans.

Currently, in Scorpio, he is more focused on what he desires most deeply, the truth that often lies buried and unknown.

This is the part of ourselves that we’re all tapping into right now as we move through this energy.

Together the elements combine to help us truly look at what it is we most want so that we can then feel such a yearning for them that we take action no matter how challenging it may seem.

This is the theme of this year’s Scorpio season.

It’s more driven than most, more transformative, and will have us truly changing our lives in ways that we could never have imagined.

But today is also one where it just feels good to be so passionate about something.

Sometimes in life, we struggle with being numb, with moving through our life so routinely that we wonder if we feel anything at all.

Today breaks up the monotony and heralds the beginning of truly not just being connected to our passions but also finding harmony within them.

This is what happens when passion meets a desire to change, and the possibilities are absolutely endless.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On November 9, 2021:

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

With Sun, Mars, and Mercury all in your zodiac sign creating different aspects today it should reinvigorate you for the path ahead. This should feel like a reconnection with your most authentic self.

The one that knows their worth, what they deserve, and that believes in taking a stand with those in their lives who refuse to show up in the ways that they need. You should feel as if your needs and wants are validated today, not by someone telling you that they are, but instead by a deep-rooted trust in what you are feeling.

If there has been recent doubt over any action or even belief systems that have been at play that should find peace today as it seems you come back to a place of remembering who you are. There is also a great inner power here today as the Sun, Mars, and Mercury all meet in your zodiac sign.

This is the combination of external action, inner drive, and communication all coming together to allow you to feel your truth, say exactly what it is you mean, and to prioritize your feelings. Together this energy should feel like an empowering breath of air that reminds you of exactly who you are and never again allow yourself to doubt just how powerful that is.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

With the Moon continuing to move through your zodiac sign alongside the other transits today you should feel not just connected to your emotional self but also deeply committed to following that aspect of yourself over your logical mind.

This truly is a time when we are able to put down the thoughts that sometimes drive us in circles and instead open our hearts. There likely have been a war at times recently over what we feel and what we think. Not just because that can be your nature, but also because of the cusp between Libra and Scorpio Seasons that we’ve been moving through.

That external energetic influence is one that has brought out some of those traits which you cling to out of fear of actually following yourself and allowing your emotions to have as much validation as the thoughts of your mind. With the Moon in your zodiac sign through today alongside the energy of Mars pushing us to validate those inner feelings, you should suddenly feel as if things make sense.

Not in a logical sort of way but almost as if once you stop resisting the power of your feelings and decide to embrace their life suddenly becomes much easier. When we are in flow with our authentic self even the biggest hurdle will feel doable, however, if we’re trying to deny our inner essence then even the smallest challenge will seem impossible.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Allow yourself to become full of the truth of who you are. Allow yourself to breathe in your truth, to connect to your heart, and to remember that all of this serves a greater purpose.

Right now, as you are preparing to enter into a new chapter of your life it seems that the days are energetically up and down almost like an emotional rollercoaster of being excited and ready to move on but still feel stuck and low in your current situation.

While this may ultimately serve a purpose, it also can feel downright exhausting. Today though the skies should brighten as you are reminded about what it is to truly be accepting of each day as it comes.

This means that you will find greater peace not from being able to rush or change things at this moment but instead by realizing that it is all only temporary. This is where you can find your control of the situation.

Not by changing it, but instead by changing your perspective. While this seems small it should be big enough that it helps you get to that space of being able to take things as they come without taking anything personally. You know that a new start is on the way, now is just the time that you’re wrapping up loose ends so that nothing can trip you up in the future.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.