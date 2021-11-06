As we wake to the Scorpio Sun and Sagittarius Moon, we will be reminded that the purpose of any work is to always heal what hurts the most, even if it doesn’t seem possible.

When we think of self-work, we usually think of improving ourselves in such a way so that we are happier, healthy, and more successful.

That may be the case for some, but in order to actually do any of that, it has to first begin in us healing what hurts the most.

These are the wounds and traumas that we experienced whether we were younger or even just last year.

It's the experiences and the circumstances that have written in our trauma brain to help protect us from further pain, but which usually only ends up causing us greater hurt in the long run.

This is because we often, even when doing self-work, try to avoid dealing with what hurts but to heal means that we’re going to have to go.

We have to go to our most vulnerable spots and open up and touch what is exposed. We have to be able to offer up our broken pieces to the part of ourselves that is brave enough to fix them and we have to be willing to see the truth of what is really there.

These are big themes to work through for anyone at any time but right now everyone is just a little bit more sensitive in part to Scorpio Season and also the impending Eclipse Season.

But rather than looking at this sensitivity as something that is negative or a drawback we can actually use it to our advantage because it will allow us to finally face what has needed healing all along.

Because it’s the parts of us that hurt the most which always need the greatest love.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 7, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The last thing that you sometimes want to do is feel but whether you like it or not that’s exactly what you’re going to be asked to do today and likely all season.

This is because those things that you don’t think you’re necessarily good at or want to do are precisely the things that you need to do.

It’s fine to use logic for choices and decisions in life but we also need to be able to be connected to our hearts and our traumas so that we can make sure we are actually doing things differently. Today be willing to go deep.

Deep into the regrets, the past feelings, even dreams that you had for the future. Be willing to go into all the spaces that have been uncomfortable for you so that you can finally face the wounds of what has been dictating many of your choices up until this point.

Doing the right thing is often something that directs your path, yet it doesn’t always mean it ends up the way that you think it will. Be willing to let go of the idea that there is one set path for you to go down and instead look at what you’ve been through in your life that would have created that limited viewpoint.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It’s likely that a lot of the self-work and realizations you’ve been moving through recently are going to be challenged around this time. Specifically in the area of relationships as you’ve really tried to show up for those in your life differently the past few months.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

As much progress as you have made in being able to hold space differently for those around you and be able to be present, you haven’t truly dealt with everything that had led you to adopt those qualities. Take this opportunity even if it feels overwhelming to sit with yourself and truly see and figure out if those parts of your past were truly healed or if they were only covered up.

Try to focus on areas specifically where you may not have felt special, or that abandonment was tied into. Not that you want to go into those parts that hurt, but when you more accurately are able to deal with your own hurt past, you’ll be able to prevent that from happening to those that love you. Because no matter how we try differently, we can’t actually succeed at it until we understand how we learned to be one way in the first place.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It may feel like you’ve been stuck recently but that is part of the process of learning and expanding into your own freedom. The thing is too that most of the time it’s you who chains yourself in one place, not anyone else. So right now, try to focus on the parts of your life or even yourself that feel like you are limited in options or choices.

These spaces may actually be placed that you’re holding fear. It doesn’t mean that you’re stuck but that there is a resistance to move through. The real question though, is what is the root of resistance? The cause for it.

Today offers massive opportunities for healing but only if we are brave enough to not just recognize why we are feeling stuck, but to do deeper and dive into why we felt that way in the first place. Healing work is never easy, but it is also the only way to truly do things differently.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.