3 Zodiac Signs Whose Toxic Relationships End During Moon Conjunct Pluto Starting November 9, 2021

Moon Conjunct Pluto is a transit that acts both as a hero — and destroyer. This is a very strong and strict transit that can wake us up to some awful truths about our lives while giving us profound insight as to what we need to do about these truths.

Unfortunately, or fortunately, depending on how you look at it, these truths may be of concern to our love relationships.

Moon Conjunct Pluto doesn't allow us to kid ourselves anymore, and sometimes we need that extra kick in the pants to come to terms with what's going on, and what needs to end — pronto.

Most relationships do not start out toxic; the poison is dormant; it lays in waiting for the day when it can rear its ugly head and being the controlled destruction of the relationship.

We don't say yes to toxicity, mostly because it comes on slowly, and we tend to not notice it until we're in too deep.

Moon Conjunct Pluto is the superhero that's going to end all toxic relationships by waking us all up — the hard way.

Zodiac Signs Whose Toxic Relationships End During Moon Conjunct Pluto Starting November 9, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

While you and your partner aren't actively engaged in hurting each other, what you are doing to each other is enabling each other's worst traits. This may be because you no longer care what the other does, or perhaps because you secretly want them to go downhill, and so you encourage their bad behavior - as they encourage yours.

This could be overeating, bad hygiene, laziness — Moon Conjunct Pluto brings this bad behavior into the light, where you both may realize that all the two of you are doing is letting yourself go to waste. Together, you are both sliding into the mud, where you've somehow accepted that's the best you can get. Before this relationship hits rock bottom, it will end. Be warned. Wise up.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You and your partner have been emotionally empty for what may feel like years now. You stick together out of some sort of loyalty to the idea of partnership, yet you feel very little love when it comes down to what you can admit. Moon Conjunct Pluto lets you know that this love is dead.

It also makes you confront your own fear of being alone. You may come to the conclusion that you're with this person, no matter how toxic it's become because you are simply too afraid to leave. This may very well be their feeling, too, which makes you both toxicity addicts.

That's not a state that can last; you will both eventually burn out completely if this continues on. Pluto energy is here to dissolve this union. It's time to be brave, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There's just so much you can get away with in your relationship, and though you cannot help yourself at times, your controlling attitude and manipulative ways don't always work for the person you're involved with. You've come to believe that they love it, that this isn't toxic behavior on your part, but exactly what your partner wants - as if your domineering attitude makes them a better person.

You are kidding yourself, Scorpio. This isn't an S&M relationship, this is a partnership based on trust and love. It's not a game and you certainly don't always have to be the winner.

Moon Conjunct Pluto gives you a glimpse at the mirror, where you will see just how unfair you've been. You are the toxic factor in your relationship, and you will come to know that you are also what causes it to end.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda