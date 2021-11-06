Welcome to your horoscope for the week of November 8, 2021, to November 14, 2021, and an astrology forecast with predictions for all zodiac signs.

What does the week of November 8, 2021, have in store for you?

This week is set up for some big emotions with the zodiac signs, however many are finding it an impossible task to express the turmoil they are existing with.

This can sound negative in regards to whether the collective will experience a good week, however, sometimes these feelings can be the catalyst to finally creating the change one needs to find their true north.

This week carries the potential to finally change your life, no matter if the shifts are small or large. Transformation is a possibility for many, but the first step is finding the courage to make a difference.

Many of the zodiac signs need to be aware that if they leave the problems in their life unchecked that they run the potential of being at the hands of their own goal’s demise.

The collective needs to take responsibility and charge over what they want in life.

This takes courage and drive, but also requires well-thought-out plans and starting in simple ways.

Horoscope For The Week Of November 8 - 14, 2021:

Aries

(March 19 - April 19)

Aries, this week you may notice that you are feeling extremely charged up with a desire to get your point across and be heard.

However, this may be because you’re looking to be validated in an area of your life that you haven’t come to terms with yet.

If you’re finding yourself being hyper-critical of your being it’s okay to ask others to provide a reality check to keep you grounded.

Be cautious of misplacing your anger. Place your frustrations with the source of the problem, not the most convenient person to lash out at.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This week is about understanding Taurus, and readjusting your expectations of yourself.

If Rome wasn’t built in a day why are you expecting your empire to manifest so instantaneously? Healing takes time if you want it to solidify.

Find counsel in people who feel like home for you as you may find that this week you may experience the lack of safety you felt when you were young.

Be sure that those you give your heart to are the ones you desire as well.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, this is a good week to move around your body. If you’ve been waiting to sign up for a physical class or gym membership, now is the time as you will be feeling your best when you are active.

However, this week be sure that you aren’t making any emotional changes in your life. This week is about maintenance in your interpersonal life, not upheaval.

Nobody is perfect and neither are you. Focus on what changes you can make happen now.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you deserve a humble brag this week.

You’ve been working hard in your life to make things work and they’ve been going smoothly. Don’t be coy about your success, celebrate it.

Be cautious of texts from exes this week. They may hear of your good news and use it as an excuse to contact you.

It is also good to be aware of people’s actions over their words; history can speak more than language that can be manipulated.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, there could be a conflict awaiting you this week. Are these situations someone else is at fault or are you poking holes in someone you’ve recently gotten close to?

Be aware that this week can lead to chaos for you, especially if you feel your heart is under attack.

This may be a time you should choose to isolate instead of confronting issues. Don’t let your anger be louder than your intention.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it is essential that you prioritize what actions you need to focus on his week. It will be easier to place your energy towards something mindless and unimportant than to face bigger conflicts now.

Don’t distract yourself with the small stuff.

Challenge yourself this week to start establishing your confidence from within and not from the validation of someone else giving it to you. It will feel more genuine to hear it from yourself.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, there is no denying that your passions are consuming you this week. You are feeling things on such a heightened level.

However, keep in check that not everyone will agree with you.

It may feel extremely personal when people question your values, but it isn’t about you. Allow people the freedom to make their own choices.

Don’t let your overthinking get the best of you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If your focus is on your work priorities this week you can expect a mass amount of productivity. You have the energy to make a lot of movement within your finances and material goods.

Your rewards this week may come from being able to provide for the ones you love.

One of the best ways you can channel your affections without making a big fuss will be performing acts of kindness or service for people who are close to you. If you’re in a place of abundance and able to give, do.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, this week is shaping up to be a difficult time for you as you are finding yourself unable to shut your thoughts off.

You love being on the go and doing anything and everything you can, however, you haven’t been prioritizing your self-care and you’re heading towards an energetic burnout.

You are basing your happiness on other people and not on the things that bring you joy. The best way to navigate through this week is to find a healthier way to source the peace your soul is craving.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you need to be setting those boundaries! How can anyone know this week that you’re at your limit if you don’t assert yourself?

If you’re able to set some social boundaries it will turn out to be a productive week.

If you’re not, then maybe practice with yourself first. This can be a great time to get on a new health routine for yourself and take care of the body that carries that headstrong and driven soul.

Practice some control in your life, whether it’s how much you give to others or how much you do for yourself.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you know your own limits better than anything. This means you also know that you’re not interested in committing to anything that someone else wants.

If you aren’t ready to take on the next step in your relationship, work, or life then say no. Don’t follow through to appease anyone else; it will only lead to your own resentments.

Give yourself time so that when you’re ready to take the next step you can enjoy every delicious moment.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, above all please listen to your own intuition this week. You may be being led by false words and you can break the cycle if you honor your own instincts over someone else’s promises.

It’s time to stop second-guessing yourself and deliver your power back to yourself.

This week you may find that you would rather be alone than focus on making someone happy. It’s taken you time to come to this conclusion and this is a wonderful time to honor that.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.