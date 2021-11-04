3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Help But Be Romantic During Mercury Sextile Venus Starting November 6, 2021

Here we have Mercury Sextile Venus, and when this transit comes to town, we can't help but feel romantic.

Mercury brings the inspiration and the desire to share the love, while Venus is well, Venus - the ultimate planet of love and beauty.

Together in Sextile, their affect on us is one where we simply won't stop until we are gushingly loving and romantic. It's goofy time, folks, and for some signs - we're about to go full throttle silly for the sake of showing our adoration.

Mercury Sextile Venus means that we don't care how we come across to our loved ones, as long as they get the point that we are smitten with them. And smitten we are, and ready to show it. How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.

It's a funny thing with Mercury transits - they can go either way, meaning positive or negative, but when Sextile Venus - it's like the mad scientist behind the scenes created the perfect potion for romance and romantic gestures. Are we up for this? You betcha!

Zodiac Signs Who Can't Help But Be Romantic During Mercury Sextile Venus Starting November 6, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Who knew you could be such an over-the-top romantic, Aries? We all know you're a feisty piece of work, but during Mercury Sextile Venus, it's like you can't even help yourself. You want the full romantic picture, and you will go out of your way to create this because the truth is, you are in love and you want to impress.

You're about to go full-on cornball, with flowers, candies, bubble baths - a fine dinner and a trip across the bedroom threshold. You're the dandy in fine clothing during Mercury Sextile Venus, because you need to express this love of yours or you'll burst. The good part? They're going to love you for your efforts.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Mercury Sextile Venus is going to stimulate your imagination and give you romantic ideas that you didn't think were possible - until now. If there is something you'd like to say to your loved one, this is the transit to do it under, because it supports this kind of expression.

With your dramatic flair for presentation, you will be happy and proud to shower your lover with gifts and promises. Do you intend to keep those promises? Of course, you do! Well, at least while the transit is going on. If you've ever held back before, and it's hard to think of you EVER holding back this is the time to do your best Leo-show-off routine. Wow, your partner with your wild ideas and watch their face as they gush over with joy and giddiness.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Generally, you're not the romantic one in the relationship - but that doesn't mean you don't adore the stuff. You've been reading romance novels and watching rom-coms for a lifetime. Oh, sure, you're not the one to initiate anything too romance-y, until of course you are swept off your feet by this highly inspiring transit, Mercury Sextile Venus.

Out of nowhere, you'll be padding around like a lapdog, hoping to get the attention of your favorite person. What's most romantic about your gestures of love and affection is the fact that you aren't usually like this. THAT's what's going to knock the socks off your partner. It's the spontaneity, the unexpected wave of love that you're going to unleash on them. They are in for a serious Capricorn good time.

