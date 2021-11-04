3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Is Unconditional During The Moon Sextile Saturn Starting November 6, 2021

Moon Sextile Saturn is a very special transit that can bring out the best in us, especially in terms of love and family.

For three zodiac signs whose love is unconditional during the Moon sextile Saturn starting November 6, 2021 this is a real powerful feeling.

This is the time where we put our loved ones first, and whatever it is that they need, we are only too happy to provide. For certain zodiac signs, this is a very good time and those zodiac signs should see both loving expression and acceptance.

On November 6, Moon Sextile Saturn will transit our sky, and for many of us, this will be an emotional event.

We will be prioritizing our emotions, instead of wasting them on things that don't really mean much to us. We may even want to avoid social media, just to feel clear of public drama and the trivia that belongs to people we don't even know.

Unconditional love is the name of the game, but that will require both focus and, as mentioned, prioritizing. Who is it that we love best? Whoever fills that spot is who you are going to show your love to in ways that can only be considered unconditional.

Zodiac Signs Whose Love Is Unconditional During The Moon Sextile Saturn Starting November 6, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are someone who is faithful and devoted until your dying day. Once you love someone, you're in all the way, and during Moon Sextile Saturn, you'll have a chance to feel that love - and act on it. Your partner is your family, and for this person, you will stop at nothing to please them.

Their health is your concern and if it means that you have to sacrifice time to be with them, so shall it be. Suddenly, money means nothing to you, as its importance is null and void when compared to the love of a partner.

Your heart will be full, and you will be so influenced by this transit, that you'll experience a spiritual rush of love - you'll know it when it happens, and it is your unconditional love, manifesting as a warm, wonderful inner feeling.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your version of unconditional love is limited to blood relatives, however, this bond is strong. Moon Sextile Saturn reminds you of what your family means to you, and what you'd do to protect them. You've seen some very hard times within the family — experiences that bring up emotions that range from heartbreak to elation.

You've seen struggle and strife, as well as life and death. You are intrinsically involved with this family and much of the responsibility falls on your shoulders. You didn't ask for this burden, but it is yours, and you accept it.

You don't begrudge this unconditional love, though you do feel it's not what you wanted your life to become, yet it has and you deal with it. You are the one 'they' turn to and depend on, and the strength of Moon Sextile Saturn will help you to cope - and deliver.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

The only thing that makes to you, in this lifetime, is love, and for love, you will move mountains. If you are a parent, then you are built for the experience of unconditional love, and no one comes through like you do, Pisces.

This transit, Moon Sextile Saturn, brings out your practical side; things need to be done - for your children, or for your partner — things that take time, patience, and compassion.

There's no need to be overly dramatic now — you are called to the task of protector and advisor, and with your head on straight and an open heart, you show up for those who need you. Expressing unconditional love comes naturally to you as if it's your mission on Earth. You are a loving, caring individual, who has no problem going out of their way for someone you care about.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda