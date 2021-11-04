3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 5, 2021

For some zodiac signs who will have a rough day on November 5, 2021, and our faith will be tested by the depth that we’re being asked to transform in the aftermath of the Scorpio Super New Moon and rising Scorpio Sun.

We all need change, and this is more so for the three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on November 5, 2021

We need to be able to transform, to go from one chapter to another, and let ourselves grow beyond where we thought that we’d perhaps always exist.

But to meet and embrace change means that we need to find our faith that things will actually get better through it, that we will improve, life will get better and that maybe that idea of truly being happy isn’t so far-fetched.

Faith can be hard to find though when life has shown us that it’s futile.

The thing is though that we attract hard lessons and experiences in life because of what we need to learn, not because life is destined to always be that way.

This means that once we learn the lesson that we’re meant to we’re then we grow beyond what was so difficult, and once that happens then we get to see what the reward is for learning what we have.

We have to believe that those things will get better, and while faith is a big part of that so is the feeling that we’re worthy and deserving of receiving it.

This means that we have to practice that aspect of self-care about why we're so deserving of receiving good dismantling, why perhaps we believed at one point that we didn’t.

There are many aspects that are involved in the process of changing our lives, in learning how to receive the good and letting ourselves transform into a new version of ourselves but the most important thing that remains is we have to believe it’s all possible.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On Friday, November 5, 2021:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You could be feeling especially hard on yourself today as it feels like you’re unable to move in the direction that you want to.

It may not even be that you want to take on these drastic changes but only that it seems you no longer can put them off, that somehow, you’re being asked to be ready for something that you weren’t sure you ever wanted to do anyway. But this is where you are.

Your task today isn’t just to try to find your faith but to accept you are in this current place in your life.

You may not look back and say that you consciously chose to end up here, it may have taken pathways that you could never have imagined, yet it doesn’t really matter how you got here but only that you have.

Right now, with the Super New Moon energy and Venus changing zodiac signs you may be feeling differently about what you consider stable and secure.

You may start to see what defines it for you versus what we are told that it should. But this is the part of your journey that you’re on right now, the space of being able to not only accept things as they are but also that maybe part of the problem is that you always did see things differently, you just didn’t give yourself permission to accept that.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

While you’re a water sign, the current intense Scorpio energy coming in is very different than what you’re used to.

This isn’t necessarily bad, but it doesn’t mean that it’s going to be the most comfortable as well. You could be asked to face some of the recent darkness that you’ve had to move through in terms of the stories that you tell yourself about what has happened and what is possible.

This also could bring some of those things that you thought you had resolution with to the surface once again. Instead of getting disheartened that you’re being asked to deal with someone you thought you emotionally came to terms with, look for why these feelings are coming up. Did you admit to yourself the truth of why you feel that way?

Did you allow yourself to see the truth of the situation versus the story that you’ve likely told yourself?

Use the uncomfortableness or the intense feelings that arise today for your greater healing. You have the full resources and capability to truly heal your heart and mind so that never again are you caught in a way between them. But to do that you have to be fully open to the truth, no matter how dark it may be.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Here’s hoping that November is a bit better than October.

Not those things have been awful for you by any means, one day you will likely even look back on this time and be grateful for all that you experienced. Right now, though, it’s uncomfortable.

It’s hard to feel like we keep going into something over and over again or that we’ve done all the right things and it’s still not getting any better. But this is the process of learning, healing, and moving on.

This moon while setting you free from a lot of the weight you’ve been carrying over what-ifs also brought with it a heavy dose of what exactly it’s going to take to truly heal from this and start making different life choices.

Don’t let a step that’s ten in front of you intimidate you from taking the first one. Don’t let someone who went through what you were ten years ago make you feel like you’ll never get there. You will.

Beginnings are always messy and at some point, we just figure out how to find the beauty within it. Just don’t doubt that it’s ever worth it, because I promise that it is.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love.