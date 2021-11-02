3 Zodiac Signs Who Start A Secret Affair During The Moon In Scorpio Starting November 3 - 5, 2021

Recently - as in a few days ago, during Scorpio season, I heard a friend say that she loved having affairs and that even though the idea of cheating is dangerous, she was thrilled by that danger - that it made the affair all the more intense and incredible.

That's Scorpio energy for you - always pushing the envelope and taking risks with people's hearts.

So, we're in the heart of Scorpio season right now AND we have a Moon in Scorpio, starting November 3 - 5, 2021. This means that there are three zodiac signs who will start a secret affair, and there's a reason why.

It looks like two plus two equals four, folks, and what's meant by that is - with all of this dangerous sexual energy in our midst, someone's (looking at YOU) going to want to start up a dirty little secret.

This is THE TIME to start a secret affair, and though nobody outwardly approves of actively cheating on a partner - it's going to be done anyway.

People cheat for a number of reasons, but in all sincerity, the real reason for starting up a secret affair during Moon in Scorpio is because you want the thrill.

It's the danger of being caught that makes every moment with your lover exciting. There's a massive kick to getting away with it all and a very good chance you will get away with it. Wowzers!

Zodiac Signs Who Start A Secret Affair During The Moon In Scorpio Starting November 3 - 5, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may tell yourself that you are downtrodden in your relationship and that your partner doesn't fulfill your needs - but that's not why you go after this clandestine affair as you do.

You want the attention. It's that simple. You want the thrill of being seen by someone new, and you want them to worship you. It's not that you're so unhappy at home - that's your justification for cheating, but in truth - home is just fine for you.

What's even finer, however, during Moon In Scorpio, is the idea of having someone pay sexual attention to you. You want the compliments, the lavish praise - you want to feel beautiful and sexy again, and that may actually be something you're not getting at home.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

As if you could resist, Scorpio. Scorpio in Scorpio Sun and Moon In Scorpio. It's like a magic potion that makes you want to dominate and rule the world, and your power has always been notoriously sexual. You're in a relationship - is it monogamous?

Maybe, maybe not - but those 'rules' are for other people. You do what you want, right? Ah, that's how you kid yourself into thinking you're not doing something that could potentially cause heartbreak...yet, still, you persist.

You will start up an affair because it gives you the rush of power that you so adore. Here you go - conquering the masses.

Who can resist your charms? Perhaps your partner has resisted those charms and now you're out there with a vengeance in your heart and a new lover on your bed. We shall see how this one plays out, Scorpio!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There have been times in your life where you pride yourself on your loyalty - to cheat on a partner seems almost inconceivable to you...until Moon In Scorpio awakens something dark and slithering within your sexual soul.

What are you waiting for? Here's the thing - you haven't been made to feel special in a long time, and your partner seems to have forgotten you exist as a person with needs. You want more than sex - you want affection, attention, and during this transit, it's like a switched gets flipped, and suddenly, it's all go go go.

You make the moves, and you set up the times. Your secret affair is set in motion and it cannot - will not - be stopped. You run into this affair blindly, throwing all caution to the wind. Naivete makes you believe it's something special, but Sag, it's not; it's just a temporary thrill. Will you regret your actions? No way. Will you get caught? We shall see.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda