As we begin this today in an energetic transition, many of us could be left feeling stuck in our current situation unable to see a way out of our current situation.

Beginning with a Scorpio Sun and transiting Virgo to Libra Moon the energy today will be that of balance but also clarity which can leave us feeling as if we are stuck without choices to help free us from the situations we are in.

Part of this is because of the influx of energy coming in that will be a heavy dose of Scorpio prompting us to look deeper as to what it is we desire and want within our lives.

But the other aspect is that thanks to Scorpio we’re not just looking to explore our depths of darkness but we’re looking to transform it into something greater, something that shows just how far we’ve grown and who we are now that we have.

As much as all of this can feel positive for some, for others, especially those who have a heavy dose of water energy around them it can lead them to feel like everything is just too much right now and that while there are options or decisions to make, at this moment all of the options may feel impossible to take.

The important thing to remember is that all of this energy is only temporary, as much as we may feel stuck in this moment, it’s only our minds that are creating that feeling.

Every day there are decisions and choices which present themselves as opportunities or even as lessons.

It’s just up to see that the path we’re meant to take may not be the one that we had hoped to take.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On November 1, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

With so many planets leaving your zodiac sign, life may feel a little flat for you. Almost as if you’re unsure what’s next. This is a natural feeling given everything that you’ve been through recently, but it’s also a chance for you to just enjoy some calm for a bit before going after the next big thing.

Because you have been in a cycle of growth and change for such a long period of time, not having anything going on can feel different. But we can’t get stuck in the pattern of waiting for there to be a crisis because we’re not used to the calm.

Reflect today on all that you have recently accomplished and that you are proud of yourself so that you can better enjoy everything that you’ve been working for and how it has manifested itself for you. Lean into the discomfort surrounding the peace or calm and what that brings up for you.

Often while you may search for that inner balance, once you find it, you often don’t truly believe it which has you always wanting more. Today is one to look at what you have created and enjoy that at this moment there’s nothing left to do but enjoy it. There will always be other lessons, but we don’t need to go searching for chaos when none exists.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your emotions tend to guide your direction but sometimes you start to feel so much you’re unsure about where to go next. Today could feel overwhelming, whether it’s because you’re feeling too much or you’re not ready to see the truth about what those feelings mean.

It’s okay to take time for yourself to process and feel everything. You don’t need to make a plan at this moment, instead just sit with everything and recognize that every feeling is a chance to do something better even if that means it’s not in this moment.

Because you may be feeling so emotionally heavy it may not be the time to be able to see what they all mean. But trust that everything will make sense when it’s meant to. You are not stuck but merely in a state where you are exploring all options and feelings.

Try not to allow yourself to go to that place of feeling like you don’t have any options because then you will limit what is possible. Sometimes the answers don’t arrive until we are in the place to act on them, so trust what comes up today and remember that it’s all only temporary.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have been going through a very heavy time recently in balancing your feelings with being able to speak your truth. The energy today may leave you wondering if you’ll ever be able to truly live with that authentic energy that is inside of you.

This may leave you feeling blocked or even disheartened as you start to wonder about the purpose or even benefit of everything that you have been experiencing. It may even feel like you've gotten nowhere even with all of the growth that you have been doing.

Try not to let yourself go to that place of feeling like everything has been pointless just because you’re not able to see the rewards of it at this moment. Instead, look for where you may be creating blocks for yourself about moving forward in your life based on everything that you have learned.

It’s likely that things aren’t as bad as you imagine them to be, it’s only that you’re not yet able to see how all the pieces align.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.