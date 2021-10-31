Your daily horoscope for November 1, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday during the Moon in Virgo entering Libra.

The Moon enters Libra and starts a two-and-a-half-day transit. Moon in Libra brings our focus and attention to relationships and the law.

The balance that we need is here for the taking, but it will not be easy.

The Moon in Libra brings a bit of tension in our focus during this Scorpio season. We can become overly assertive, aggressive and lose sight of the need for boundaries or structure while Mars conjunct the Sun is involved.

If your birthday is on November 1:

You are a Scorpio ruled by the planets Mars and Pluto whose symbol is the Scorpion glyph.

Famous celebrity Scorpio zodiac signs include American actress Jenny McCarthy and New Zealand track and field athlete and politician Les Mills.

Zodiac signs Scorpio are most compatible with include Taurus, Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpios.

Daily horoscope for November 1, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Meaningful connections are what you need at this time. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of relationships.

And, even though you prefer your me-time and love it when you can be independent, you'll want and long for quality companions, which means it's good to have people around. In other words, make an effort, Aries. Make time for the people who have filled your life with laugher and smiles.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Health is wealth, and when you take the right steps to get your body strong and fit, you will feel tired at first, but the end results are so rewarding.

Besides, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of health, and you should celebrate and give yourself permission to slow down the pace.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Do something that you enjoy and that communicates a different part of your personality.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of creativity, and there's too much good in the world going on for you to focus on what's negative. Add to it when you can.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your sign rules the fourth house which is all about familiarity and the people in your inner circle called family.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of family, and this is your time to truly shine.

Honor your roots and where it is that you've come from by doing something that reminds you of a family tradition. Get some early baking done and plan your holiday gifting.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Go out and have fun, Leo. This is your time to shine.

You know how good you feel when you are in the zone, and the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of communication, so chatting, laughing, and enjoying your life around people you love is what you're meant to do.

Watch a movie or go out and people watch while enjoying your favorite. music.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What about a side hustle, Virgo? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of money, and making some extra cha-ching isn't a bad idea.

A little jingle in your pocketbook can give you the permission you crave to indulge yourself in a little something that you've always wanted to have. You deserve a little reward for all your hard work this week. Go for it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Who do you want to be? Maybe when you look in the mirror you wish you were someone else these days.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of identity, so why not change things up?

Schedule an appointment with a hairstylist or go clothes shopping and try a new look for this winter. A new twist to your old look will be great for you to try.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Watch your back. You always do. But, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of hidden enemies, so there's an added element of drama that you will want to avoid.

So guards up, and keep those boundaries strong. Don't let someone who is trying to push your buttons get under your skin.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Go out, Sagittarius. It's time to roam and see the sights and sounds of the world.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of friendships, so don't be home alone. Go out and have fun.

Get in touch with a bestie and don't spend the day at home by yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What is your 5-year game plan? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of career, so review your short-term and long-term goals.

Brush up on some things that didn't go as well as you had hoped they could at your job so that you're ready to slay this coming workweek.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What do you want to discover? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of higher learning, and it's time to expand your knowledge.

It's good to go out and see the world and feed your inner renaissance desires. Maybe a walk along the beach or the boardwalk will do you some good or check out the art exhibits touring your hometown this month.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Volunteer. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra activating your sector of shared resources, and it's so nice to give of yourself, especially when you're a friendly person who is warm and loving, plus you like to help.

Look for opportunities to partner with others and bring some joy to the season early. You never know what the day will bring.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

